Petaluma tennis girls starts with a win over Napa

The young Petaluma High girls tennis team started its season in a big way, defeating Napa, 4-3, on the Petaluma courts.

“Every line had to work hard and stay focused, and they did. It was a great way to start the season,” said Petaluma coach Lori Ayre.

Key to Petaluma’s team win was three victories in singles competition where Annie Bober, Tenlee Leone and Mya Gonzalez all won.

Bober conquered Napa’s Cristina Mateescu 6-0, 6-2; Leone downed Daniela Lopez 6-4, 6-2; and Gonlzalez beat Georgia Morris 6-4, 6-2. Haley Van Bebber lost a tough match to Napa’s Kaelin Paringit 7-6, 4-6, 10-7.

Maya Hoffman teamed with Abbie Johnson for a crucial double win over Zariel Robles and Isabella Graffigna 6-3, 6-0. Petaluma’s duo of Isabella Prandi and Gretta Apple lost to Napa’s Isabella Christman and Julia Bui 6-2, 7-6.

Petaluma plays on its home courts again Tuesday, hosting Vintage.

Casa beaten

Tennis power Justin-Siena dominated Casa Grande 6-1 to extend its Vine Valley Athletic League winning streak to 48 straight.

Casa Grande’s Taya Boulter recorded the only Gaucho victory of the match, winning at No. 4 singles 6-4, 7-5 over Michael Pucci.

In other singles matches, all won by Justin-Siena : Bryn Hogan handled Samu Ruik 6-2, 6-3; Naveena Jackson beat Ashika Balakumaran 6-2, 6-1; and Meghan Jackson handled Halle Boulter 6-2, 6-3.

Justin-Siena swept doubles competition. Tatum Newell and Jessilyn Beaulac beat Melinda Farhadian and Taylor Eaton 6-2, 6-1; Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke conquered Ally Mann and Anne Schmeklegruben 6-2, 6-0; and Olivia Mazzucco and and Katherine Schmidt stopped Maya Weaton and Lauren Clark 6-4, 6-0.