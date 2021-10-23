Petaluma tops Napa to gain share of VVAL lead

Surprising Petaluma vaulted into a four-way tie for the top spot in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a hard-earned 41-27 football win over visiting Napa at Ellison Field on Friday.

The Trojans ﬁnd themselves locked in a ﬁrst-place logjam with Casa Grande, Vintage and American Canyon all with a single loss with only two weeks remaining on the VVAL schedule after holding off a strong offensive effort by the winless Grizzlies who would not go away quietly.

Coach Rick Krist’s team got the job done, but never was there a relaxing moment against an opponent that posted 334 total yards of offense and remained within a touchdown of separation most of the way.

Petaluma took a 27-20 halftime advantage to the dressing room at halftime led by quarterback Henry Ellis who guided his club in covering big chunks of yardage against a porous Grizzly defense. Ellis passed for one score to Dawson Shaw and running back Francisco Perez scored on runs of 9 and 3 yards before intermission.

The Trojans needed all the offense they could muster to offset the ball movement created by unpretentious Napa signal caller Yovanni Palma who tossed for three scores before the smoke cleared. Palma was also able to pull down the ball and dash for ﬁve runs in the direction of both sides of his line with rushes covering more than 10 yards.

Overall, the Grizzlies have averaged 17 points per game because of the work of Palma and talented tight end Raul Castellanos who scored twice after ﬁnding huge open areas in the Petaluma pass defense.

It might have been dead even at intermission had it not been for a kick return of 87 yards by sophomore running back Chase Miller. Miller took the Napa kickoff on his 13-yard line and immediately found daylight down the middle. Behind a couple of bone-jarring blocks by his teammates, he went all the way for a touchdown without being touched.

After a ﬁrst half that resembled a track meet, the game settled into a contest of long slower drives by both teams.

The Trojans took the second half opening kick off, and kept their mitts on the ball for a six-minute drive that ended on the Napa two yard line. A couple of crippling motion penalties hurt their momentum as well as leg cramps suffered by Ellis.

Finally at the start of the fourth quarter, Miller scored his second touchdown of the night on a one-yard dive to make the score 34-20.

After Napa came back quickly to score on another Palma pass to Castelanos to cut the margin to 34-27, the Trojans went back to work on the defensive side of the football to take command of the game.

Bruising stunting tackles by sophomore London Sundell and Hyrum Smith set the tone for a later fumble recovery, and the game turned with time running out.

Petaluma put the ﬁnal tally on the scoreboard with young Ed Berncich diving for pay dirt from two yards out to seal the verdict. Ellis gave the Trojans good ﬁeld position with a clutch completion over the middle.

The Trojans now prepare for a huge test against Casa Grande in the annual Egg Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Petaluma (7-1) has momentum now and home ﬁeld advantage against the Gauchos in a game that will go a long way in deciding the VVAL championship.

The Trojans did get a late-game scare when fearless defensive back Asher Levy was stunned in batting away an attempted Grizzly pass. Levy left the game on his own power.

Petaluma captured the Junior Varsity game 30-6.