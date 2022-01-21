Petaluma uses defense to defeat Justin-Siena

Petaluma High School’s boys basketball team won its first Vine Valley Athletic League game of the season Thursday, defeating Justin-Siena’s Braves 62-55 in the silence of the deserted Petaluma gym.

Trojan Coach Anton Lyons credited the win to a tenacious Petaluma defense.

“When we play lock-down defense we are tough to beat,” the coach said. “We can score with anyone, but we have to play defense.”

Petaluma’s defense stopped Justin-Siena’s first five possessions as the Trojans jumped to a 9-0 lead. Seven of those nine points came from center Salim Arakat who went on to score 21 in the game.

The Trojans had trouble maintaining the defensive intensity in the middle quarters as Justin-Siena clawed its way back into the game by penetrating to the interior behind the inside work of Travis Hightower and Vincent Jackson, a pair of 6-foot, 4-inch juniors.

It was a 51-49 game with Petaluma clinging to a two-point lead until the Trojans went on a 7-point run, accented by an Arakat 3-pointer. The suddenly revitalized Petaluma defense carried the Trojans home, allowing the Braves just two floor hits over the game’s final four minutes, and one of those came at the buzzer as the game was ending.

The officials let the teams play for the majority of the game. Not one foul was called on Justin-Siena in the entire first half, and Petaluma had no points from the foul line until the final minute when the Braves began deliberately fouling in a futile effort to trade free throws for possessions.

The Trojans were up by eight, 58-50, when the Braves started fouling. They were still up by seven at the finish.

Arakat had his second straight dominating game, following a 27-point performance in an earlier 68-65 overtime loss at American Canyon. In addition to his points, he played rugged inside defense against the tall Braves, blocking five shots and more than holding his own on the backboards.

Ryan Giacomini found his shooting range in the second half and finished with 16 points with four 3-pointers. Point guard Kieran Mannion and David Cook each added seven points. Hightower and Jackson scored 12 apiece for Justin-Siena.

“We are beginning to get back in sync,” said Lyons. “We went 16 days without a game, but now we are getting back in sync.”

Petaluma is 10-5 on the season and 1-2 against league opponents. Justin-Siena is 10-6 without a league win in three league tries.