Petaluma Valley Little League All Stars lose 7-inning battle

The Petaluma Valley Little League Major League All-Star team worked overtime to no avail Monday evening, losing to Mark West 7-3 in seven innings in District 35 tournament play. Regulation Little League games are six innings.

Mark West, visiting to the Valley’s Murphy Field, snapped a 3-3 tie with a four-run outburst in the top of the seventh to earn advancement to Wednesday winner’s bracket semifinal game against Petaluma National, an 11-1 winner over Petaluma American Monday night.

The game was a well-matched study in contrasts, with several outstanding defensive plays offset by key errors and big hits sometimes nullified by crucial strikeouts.

Although there was more than enough offense to keep both fan bases cheering, pitchers Justin Shern for the Valley and Carter Vose III for Mark West, threw well enough to keep their teams even. Because of Little League pitch-count rules, neither pitcher was around for the climax.

Vose reached his limit two outs into the bottom of the sixth inning and was replaced by Gavin Restad, while Shern was allowed to face one batter in the seventh inning before being replaced by Abe Nolosco.

Unfortunately for the Valley, the one hitter to face Shern, Clayton Graham, drilled a single to left field and eventually scored the winning run on a clutch, two-out hit by Damian Rodriguez. That hit actually delivered two runs, and before the Valley could get the needed third out, two more Mark West runs were tacked on.

The Petaluma team collected two hits and a walk in the bottom of the seventh, but the steam was taken out of that potential rally when Mark West pulled a nifty double play on a comebacker to Restad.

There were outstanding defensive plays from both teams with Mark West center fielder Brody Cameron making a diving catch and scrambling to his feet to throw out a retreating Valley base runner for a double play to frustrate the Valley in the first inning. The Petalumans also played well in the outfield and received a couple of fine plays from second baseman Huluska Callaway.

On the other side of the ledger, Mark West made three errors by three different infielders to help the Valley score two runs in the bottom of the third inning after the visitors had moved ahead 1-0 on back-to-back doubles by Emerson Johnston and Vose in the top of the inning.

Brady Striniste lasered a shot over the center field fence to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth.

Valley’s only error, an infield overthrow, allowed Mark West to move ahead 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but in the bottom of the inning, Tyler Pellssetti doubled to the left-field fence and Nolasco singled him home to tie the game at 3-3.

It remained that way until Mark West took control in the seventh.

Pellssetti, Nolasco and Brandon Dirrane each had two hits for the Valley. Johnson had a big game for Mark West with three hits.