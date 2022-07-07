Petaluma Valley Major League All-Stars lose in extra inning

Rincon Valley rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overhaul Petaluma Valley 6-5 in an exciting winners’ bracket game in the Little League District 35 Major League Tournament on Wednesday at Murphy Field.

Mark Douglas found open space in the Petaluma outfield for a double to drive in the winning run.

Both teams scored in the very offensive first extra frame after finishing the six-inning game tied at 4-4.

Petaluma Valley, the designated visiting team, broke the deadlock in the seventh inning when catcher Noah Holley smoked a line drive RBi to the base of the left-field fence in the top of the frame. The ball skipped over the fence, however, and a trailing runner had to return to third base. It would be the final run for Petaluma as the inning ended on a fly ball to right field.

Rincon Valley battled back in the bottom of the frame on a single and a clutch RBI by Mason Carter that tied the game, and set the stage for the winning hit by Douglas.

The victory puts the front-running Rincon Valley nine in good position in the District 35 majors bracket with a spot in the finals.

All is not lost for the disappointed Petaluma club as it suffered a staggering first defeat in the double-elimination tournament, but can battle back for another crack at Rincon Valley with a potential series of rebound wins beginning on Friday at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

Neither team featured a stopper on the mound down the stretch, with both teams pounding out multiple hits each in the final three innings. Simon Peterson retired the final Petaluma batter on a well-hit ball to right field to get credit for the victory.

Carter had three hits for Rincon Valley while Chstopher Kircher scored three times for Petaluma and knocked in a pair of runs with a double in the top of the fifth inning.

Rincon Valley out hit Petaluma 9-7 with most of its hits coming in the late innings.

Holley had another solid game behind the plate for Petaluma with several athletic stops, and gunned down another attempted base stealer in the tense sixth frame. Second baseman Carson Lenz made an outstanding catch of a line drive to halt a potential first-inning rally by Rincon.

Cooper McIntosh, the opener on the bump for Rincon Valley, scored the winning run in the final frame.

The Santa Rosa team now awaits its first crack at the championship game on Saturday at Murphy Field in a game to be played at 4 pm. It will take two defeats to eliminate Rincon Valley.