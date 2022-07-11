Petaluma Valley Majors fall in Little League District 35 championship game

Two costly errors by Petaluma Valley in the top of the fourth inning allowed three unearned runs to cross the plate as Rincon Valley went on to capture the District 35 Little League Majors title with a 4-2 win on Saturday at Murphy Field.

The misplays were devastating for Petaluma hurler Jayden Perry who was matching Rincon ace Theodore Klosevitz in a terrific pitching duel with hits coming at a premium.

With the score knotted at 0-0 Rincon got runners to second and third base in the fourth with one out. Perry stiffened, however, and got the second out on strikes. The next batter then hit a twisting ground ball to first base that was fumbled allowing the first run to score.

While coaches and players looked at the umpire for a decision on a close play, the Rincon third base coach alertly sent the second runner in to score to make it 2-0.

Things didn’t get any better when a soft fly was dropped in the Petaluma outfield for another error, and Rincon had enough to put the game away. All four Rincon runs were unearned.

Klosevitz pitched brilliantly until he ran afoul on the 85-pitch count rule, and left the game leading 4-0.

Petaluma bounced back against reliever Simon Peterson with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Key hits by Callaway Haluska and Brandon Lozinto Wyatt knocked in runs, but the rally fell short on a ground ball out to second base.

In the final frame, Petaluma fans were encouraged when Chris Kircher opened with a single, bringing the potential tying run to the plate. A made-to-order double play ground ball to Klosevitz at short brought the rally to a skidding halt on the very next pitch.

A few minutes later, the lads from Santa Rosa were celebrating the 2022 District 35 title. They will continue Majors competition in the Section 1 Tournament to be held at the home of Petaluma American League at Lucchesi Park next week. Rincon Valley is scheduled to play the District 64 winner on July 15. Petaluma went 3-2 in the District Tournament.

Medals and the championship banner were presented to the Rincon Valley winners by District 35 Administer Rick Duarte immediately following the game.

Petaluma outhit Rincon 6-3, but its failure on the defensive side of things hurt its cause.

Valley catcher Noah Holley had an outstanding tournament in blocking everything in front of him with each pitch by Perry, and he contributed two hits in the contest.