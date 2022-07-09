Petaluma Valley Majors, Petaluma National Tens in Little League Championship Saturday

It is championship Saturday for District 35 Little League All-Star teams. All three age brackets will play championship games today at Murphy Field, home of the Petaluma Valley Little League.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. with unbeaten Rincon Valley facing Petaluma National in the 10-under division. In the 11-under game at 1 p.m., unbeaten Rincon Valley faces Mark West and Rincon Valley’s unbeaten Major Leaguers take on Petaluma Valley at 4 p.m.

Since all three tournaments are double elimination, should any of the three teams coming back through the losers’ bracket – Petaluma National in the 10-under, Mark West in the 11-under or Petaluma Valley in the Major League – win today, a second game would be played Sunday at a time yet to be determined.

Petaluma’s two entries both earned spots in their championship games with wins Friday. The 10-under Nationals blanked Healdsburg 10-0 and the Petaluma Valley Majors eliminated Ukiah 14-2. Also on Friday, Mark West slugged Sebastopol 18-3 in the under-11 semifinal game.

VALLEY MAJORS ROMP

Petaluma Valley remained alive in District 35 majors tournament play with its convincing 14-2 win over Ukiah played at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma Valley opened the game against Ukiah by batting around in the top of the first inning to grab a 4-0 lead. Run-producing singles by Noah Holley and Jayden Perry highlighted the frame.

Ukiah came into the game riding the crest of a five-game winning streak in the tournament after dropping a game in the opening round.

A two-run homer by starting pitcher Johnny Van Horn got Ukiah closer in the bottom of the first. Van Horn hit a long drive over the extended fence in center field off Petaluma starter Tyler Pelissetti.

It would be the last offensive noise by Ukiah in the late afternoon. After Pelessetti retired the first Ukiah batter in the top of the second inning, he was replaced by Carson Lenz who turned in a very strong effort for the rest of the contest. Lenz was masterful in keeping Ukiah batters off stride with an accurate fast ball low in the zone and an occasional overhand bender. The effort by Lenz was important because it helped save Petaluma pitching for the game to follow.

Lenz struck out only three batters, but had the entire Ukiah lineup hitting soft ground balls fielded by the Valley defense. Lenz was never close to reaching a dangerous pitch count.

Perry and Brandon Lozinto-Wyatt both finished with a game high three hits each for the winning Petaluma club. Lozinto-Wyatt scored four runs and chipped in with a pair of doubles. Lenz, Callaway Haluska and Julian Meiniger each collected two hits for Valley. Meiniger had two well-struck singles off the bench.

Valley finished with 13 hits off three Ukiah pitchers, while Lenz gave up only five harmless singles. Ukiah had 8 hits overall.

Petaluma played very well defensively in back of Lenz with several outstanding plays made by the Valley infield. Four slick double plays ended potential rallies by both clubs.

Ukiah wound up the tournament with a notable 5-2 record, but was forced to use a tiring staff of pitchers after dropping the first game on opening day to Mark West 11-0.