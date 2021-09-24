Petaluma volleyball team conquers Casa for first VVAL win

Petaluma managed to climb off the deck in the final stages of its rivalry volleyball contest against host Casa Grande for a close five-set 3-2 triumph Thursday night. By winning the Trojans notched victory No. 1 in the first round of Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Things looked grim for Petaluma as it fell behind 2-1 and 12-5 in what might have been the fourth and deciding set to a determined bunch of Gauchos.

Casa turned in a workmanlike performance until the bottom suddenly fell out of its quest for a victory in front of a big crowd in its Coach Ed Iacopi Gym.

The turnaround was as swift as it was surprising. A sudden failure to return hard hit balls into the defensive court cost the Gauchos down the stretch as they were outscored 22-8 in the combined final two sets.

It wasn’t a one-player performance by the enthusiastic Trojans as everything they hit found open space in the Gaucho defense. Four Trojan hitters whacked unreturnable hard shots against the crumbling Casa defense.

Until that time, the Gauchos clearly outplayed Petaluma by making fewer mistakes against the more flamboyant shots by the Trojans.

If there was any go-to player down the stretch for the victorious Trojans it was senior middle hitter Irene London. Time and again, her number was called at the middle of the net, and she delivered with notable blocks and kills under late- game pressure.

London got solid support from senior teammate Jacqueline Mattox who hit some winning shots of her own as the Trojans went into a victory celebration on the floor of a rapidly emptying Gaucho floor. It was one of the most complete performances of the season for Mattox.

The gym at Casa was a noisy one for most of the match, with the Gaucho rooters constantly referring to the scoreboard until things suddenly turned around.

One of the shots that signaled the end for the faltering Gauchos was a cross-court winner struck by the Trojans’ Stella Schwappach who played measured minutes down the stretch. The shot was clean, and got no answer from Gauchos who were bunched on the other side of the defensive side of the floor.

The final overall scores for the contest were 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14 and 15-8. Until the dramatic turnaround, it was the effective play of Leah Bjostad, Sarah Thornton, Jamie McGaughey and libero Maya Bjostad that seemingly had the Gauchos on their way to victory.

McGauhey, who hit some well-placed winners for most of the match, played very little in the fourth set.

“We have a team that can play with anybody when all systems are clicking,” said a very pleased Petaluma coach Amy Schwappach. “We are working with our girls on communicating during those stressful times when opponents are scoring. We beat Casa earlier in tournament play, but that meant absolutely nothing in our league win tonight. It was late in the afternoon for both teams.

“I thought that Savannah Crum played a great role in our victory tonight. She is very dependable and we can count on her serves almost every time.

“ We are looking forward to the second round of play in the league. Our team took Napa and American Canyon to five sets and it will be interesting the second time around,” the coach said.