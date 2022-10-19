Petaluma led from wire to wire in handing host Casa Grande a 3-0 loss in front of a big Senior Night crowd in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on Tuesday. It marked the second consecutive win over Casa by the Trojans as they improved their Vine Valley League record to 4-6 with only two games remaining.

Petaluma trailed 3-1 briefly in the first set before taking complete control of the match on the hitting of sophomore Sloane Shoop and veteran all-leaguer Ava Staub. Both power players timed their kill shots well, and got some soft assists by first year player Emma Schwappach and Roxy Pectol. Schwappach leads the team with 222 digs.

The Gauchos played at their usual high level of energy, but without the service of head coach Jen Sutton who has left the team. Assistant coaches Janica GeGracia and Jacueline Oceguera made the calls on the bench while credentialed Casa administrators looked on.

The Gauchos got some good net work done in the middle by Sarah Thornton and Jessica Martinez, but it was not enough to offset the spectacular shots of Shoop and the balance of the Trojan attack.

Petaluma won the first set 25-21. It would be the closest the home club would get in the evening.

The Trojans rallied again behind Shoop and Staub to take a 19-10 advantage in the second set, and never were headed. Blocks in the middle by Lily Comma and senior Lola Ewing helped make it a comfortable advantage. Petaluma won the second set 25-17 by taking advantage of three Gaucho shots that sailed wide of the mark.

In between, Marissa Brody hit one booming shot across the court to narrow the lead to only four points. Sensing an early end to the proceedings, Trojan coach Amy Schwappach made numerous substitutions, and got some solid contributions from Ava Acuna and Grace Gutierrez who both got playing time.

The Trojans still maintained a lead of 21-16 before closing things out on a soft touch shot by Ewing to win the third and final set 25-17.

The loss was the 10th in league play for the struggling Gauchos.

The Trojan junior varsity eased past the Gauchos 2-0 to make it a season sweep in the preliminary game.