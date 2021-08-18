Petaluma volleyball teams plays at Rancho; Casa Grande opens at Windsor

Vine Valley Athletic League foes Casa Grande and Petaluma will swing into rally scoring that counts this week with both the Gauchos and Trojans unveiling all three of their 2021 volleyball teams on Thursday evening with contests on the road. Casa Grande will open at Windsor while coach Amy Schwappach takes her Petaluma squad to Sarlatte Gym where they will take on Rancho Cotate.

Gone will be the past restricted era when schedules were severely limited and games in the VVAL didn’t officially count because of COVID-19 restrictions. Both teams will be able to play full volleyball schedules which can additionally include tournaments and NCS playoff games.

“We will be masked,” noted Schwappach, “but other than that it will be a season where all league games count. There hasn’t been too much time for practice because the Vine Valley League didn’t allow gym time until Aug. 9. Every team is in the same boat, and we are looking forward to a season when we can turn things around.

“Our team only had two seniors last season, and we are looking to be much better with several more wins in the column. I think we will be able to play with just about everybody.”

Returning regular players for the 2021 edition of the Trojans include Lauren Wolfe, Kiera Alden, Stella Schwappach, Jacqueline Mattox, Irene London and Ava Staub.

Across town, the Lady Gauchos will have work ahead of them in replacing five departed seniors from last year. Casa Grande finished with a flourish under first-year coach Jen Sutton with six consecutive victories led by veterans Lina Fakalata, Simone Wright, Bella Blue and Savanna Sutton who all moved on seeking positions at the college level. Included in the win streak was a victory over defending VVAL champ Sonoma Valley.

The Gauchos feature a current roster of 14 players, including returning veterans Maria Doss, Heather Burggraf and Sarah Thornton who all gained valuable experience last season as sophomores. Elyse Perez returns in 2021 as an outside hitter after a freshman season.

Seven current roster players played on the Gaucho varsity team last season. Outstanding multi-sport athlete Jaime McGaughey returns to volleyball from softball as a strong middle blocking candidate after sitting out the entire campaign because of the one sport limit at the school last season. She was in the regular Gaucho rotation as a freshman.

The Gauchos held a commanding 2-0 advantage over Petaluma last season, including a win on senior night to cap a big finish.

Casa Grande will open its home campaign against Montgomery on Aug. 24. The varsity game against Windsor on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 6:30.