Petaluma water polo, tennis players named to VVAL All-League

The Vine Valley Athletic League has chosen its All-League players for the 2023-24 season, including three athletes from Petaluma High School.

In water polo, Petaluma High School sophomore Joseph Barrera was named last week among the league’s First Team players.

Barrera became known early on as one of the Trojans’ lead scorers, opening the season to lead with 67 goals within the first nine games.

Other VVAL athletes named to the All-League’s first team included Brody Hansel of Cardinal Newman, PO Casey of Vintage, Andrew Dillon and Juli Klieman of Napa, and Tyler Trantow of Sonoma Valley. Player of the year for boys water polo was Ukiah’s Ben Gradius.

In tennis, Petaluma’s Dee Dee Alpert and Annie Bober were also named All-League players in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

After multiple wins in the 2023 season, Alpert and Bober took second place in the VVAL championships and were alternates for the NCS Championships.

Other players named as VVAL All-Leaguers were Naveena Jacson, Micaela Pucci and Bryn Hogan of Justin-Siena, as well as Ezrielle Llave and Lydia Zhou of American Canyon. Player of the year for VVAL girls tennis was Natalie Vale of Vintage.

