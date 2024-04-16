Undaunted by the rain, about two dozen teams battled for the championship in last weekend’s annual Petaluma Wiffle Ball Tournament – a fundraising event for Miracle League North Bay and other projects near and far that benefit children.

This was the third such event in a tradition growing in popularity. As in past years, the tournament at Lucchesi Park acted as a joint fundraiser hosted by Petaluma’s three Rotary Clubs and the Miracle League.

With so many teams, the tourney went from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, with games rotating on four fields. Each team consisted of six to 10 adult players and was sponsored by some of the most community-minded businesses and nonprofits in Petaluma.

“Partnering with Rotary Club members from all three clubs makes for a powerful partnership,” said Carol England, a co-organizer of the tournament. “The weather probably resulted in fewer casual spectators this year. Nevertheless, a good time was had by all.”

England added, “We want to thank all of those who participated in some fashion. Playing on a team, contributions to the silent auction, bidders on the auction, and sponsors and volunteers who spent the entire, 14-hour day working at the event.”

The top team in the tournament, for the second year in a row, was M. Maselli & Sons, with second place going to Miracle League North Bay. A special Team Spirit Award went to team “Markovich Mania,” sponsored by Adobe Creek Funeral Home.

With military precision, each of the 25-minute games ended with instructions as to which of the playing fields awaited each team, giving them five minutes to set up before the next game began. This was a “double elimination” tournament, so each team got to compete at least twice.

The day also featured an exhibition game from the Miracle League, whose mission is to give children with mental or physical disabilities a chance to experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime. About 16 players took part in that game, and played on the special playing field built for the purpose in 2018.

The custom-designed, rubberized turf field, which was donated by Ghilotti Construction and other local companies, accommodates wheelchairs and other devices while helping to prevent injuries.

To help the athletes, the Miracle League uses a buddy system, pairing each player with an able-bodied peer who takes the field with them.

“One of the great things about the buddy system is that it allows the parents or caregivers to relax and just enjoy the game,” said Cassie Pitkin, a tournament co-organizer who coaches girls softball at Petaluma High School.

She added, “The Miracle League rivals Disneyland as the happiest place on Earth.”

In addition to the Wiffle Ball Tournament there was a Home Run Derby. For $20, participants each got 20 swings. In both morning and afternoon sessions, whoever hit the most and second-most home runs, defined as the ball traveling at least 60 feet from home, won prize money.

This year’s game included, for the first time, a Resource Fair, bringing in participation by several Petaluma nonprofits such as Amor Para Todos, Canine Companions and the Polly Klaas Foundation.

The idea for the local event started with Shari Ranney, a member of the Petaluma Rotary who is also affiliated with the Miracle League, after she learned about a Miracle League chapter in Phoenix that was holding such tournaments for fundraising.

The day, which was not only filled with fun and friendly competition, featured food, beer and wine.

“We sold out the tri-tip, the beer-and-wine garden was flowing, and Sonoma County’s Finest Silent Auction was a huge hit,” Pitkin said.