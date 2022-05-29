Petaluma will play in CIF Regional Tournament

It’s not over yet for the Petaluma High School baseball team.

Despite losing to Ukiah’s Wildcats in the North Coast Section Division 2 championship game, Petaluma’s Trojans have been chosen to participate in the first CIF Regional Baseball Championships. Not only will Petaluma participate, but it will host a first round game in the eight-team Division 3 bracket.

Petaluma is seeded No. 2 and will play at 4 p.m. on its home diamond Tuesday against Alpha Charter School. The Alpha Charter Angels are from Elverta, a census-designated area, part of the Sacramento metropolitan area.

The small school has put together an outstanding baseball season, going 27-3,winning the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League championship with a 10-0 record and sweeping three games to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 championship.

The game offers Petaluma’s Trojans an opportunity to atone for what could have been a very bad ending to a very good baseball season.

Petaluma goes into the regional tournament with a 21-9 record and the Vine Valley Athletic League championship, but stumbled badly in the NCS championship, making seven errors in a 13-1 loss to Ukiah.

Other first-round games in the Division 3 Tournament are No. 1 seed Monterey vs. Central from Fresno, St. Bernard’s vs. Foothill and Rio American vs. Sutter.

Cardinal Newman is seeded No. 7 in Division 1 and will play Saint Francis from Mountain View in its opener.

North Coast Section champion Ukiah is seeded No. 4 in Division 2 and will play at Granite Bay.

Championship games will be played Saturday.