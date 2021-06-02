Petaluma wins dual track meet with Casa, Gauchos shine in Showcase

Depth paid big dividends for the Petaluma High track team as the Trojans swept its dual meet showdown with Casa Grande.

The Trojan girls, led by triple winner Cali Sullivan edged the Gauchos 52-50, while the Petaluma boys prevailed 87-43.

Sullivan was the fastest girl sprinter on the track, winning the 100, 200 and 400-meter events.

In the longer runs, Casa’s Moriah Busch was best at 800-meters. Her teammate, Kayla Jimenez, won at 1600 meters and Petaluma’s Georgiana Morris took the 3200.

The Gauchos’ Alva Lemesh won the 300-meter hurdles.

Petaluma’s Alexa Pologeorgis was the field standout, winning both the shot and triple jump. Her teammate Kelsey Dooley won the discus, while Casa’s Carly Guerreo took the long jump.

On the boys side, Silas Pologeorgis led Petaluma, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes and pacing the Trojan 4x100 relay to a win. Other members of the relay team were Francisco Perez, Ryder Wilson and Zander Boeger.

Casa Grande ruled the middle distances with Owen Hite taking the 400, Jake Dietlin the 800 and Luke Baird the 1600. Hite was also a member of Casa’s winning 4x400 relay team.

Petaluma’s Drake Newell won the 3200.

Will Gilmore had an outstanding meet for Petaluma, taking both hurdle events as well as the pole vault.

In the jumping events, Casa’s Ethan Bucy was best in the long, Petaluma’s Javier Gutierrez won the triple and Casa’s Luke Desenberg took the high.

Matt Cayne of Petaluma won the discus and the shot put.

SHOWCASE

With no North Coast Section or California Interscholastic Federation events, area athletes competed in a Redwood Empire Area Track and Field Showcase with impressive results from a few of Casa Grande’s outstanding distance runners.

Casa’s Hite was third and Aaron Beaube ninth in the 800, with Hite timed in 2:00.24 and Beaube in 2:04.59. Healdsburg’s Jack Vanden won in 1:56.32.

Hite and Dietlin ran first and third in the 1600, with Hite timed in 4:23.08 and Dietlin in 4:34.15. Maria Carrillo’s Jacob Donahue was mixed between the two Gauchos in 2:16.84.

The Gauchos’ Nolan Hosbein beat a talented 3200 field to win in 9:25.76.

Casa Grande’s 4x400 relay team of Beaube, William Hite, Owen Hite and Kieran Cross was third in 3:36.82.