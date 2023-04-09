The Petaluma softball team finished off an undefeated run in the Napa Spring Tournament with a 6-4 win over crosstown rival and top-ranked Casa Grande in the championship game.

The Trojans plated five runs in the first inning and held on down the stretch to knock off The Press Democrat’s No. 1 team and push their winning streak to five games.

Hollie Pardini went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Bella Hudson drove in two runs with a hit and Brycelyn Casey had two hits with an RBI. Lily Pardini pitched all six innings to earn the win with a strikeout, two walks, three earned runs and five hits allowed.

For the Gauchos, Alex Giacomini doubled with two RBIs, Marissa Brody went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Jamie McGaughey had two hits, including a double.

Petaluma 4, Vanden 3

The Trojans advanced to the championship game with a walk-off win in the semifinals.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Jessica Hamilton reached on an error that scored Katrina Johnson from third to win the game. Johnson doubled earlier in the game while Bella Hudson and Annabelle Locati each had an RBI.

Petaluma 7, Rancho Cotate 0

The Trojans opened their tournament with a one-hit shutout from sophomore Lily Pardini, who struck out 11 with two walks.

Offensively, Bella Hudson had two hits, including a solo home run, Brycelyn Casey went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Hollie Pardini tripled with an RBI.

Petaluma 14, Arcata 0

The Trojans’ second game of the opening day was over quickly. They scored 10 runs in the third inning to trigger the mercy rule.

Locati hit a grand slam in the third and Johnson and Hudson each had two RBIs, while Payton Yeomans, Mya Gonzalez and Karlee Caldwell each had two hits and an RBI.

Casa Grande 3, Dixon 0

The Gauchos got a complete-game shutout from Georgia Moss in their semifinal win as the sophomore struck out five with two walks and five hits allowed in seven innings.

Moss also doubled, Alex Giacomini had two doubles and Brody doubled with an RBI.

Casa Grande 2, Arroyo 1

The Gauchos opened tournament play with their narrowest win of the day. After going down 1-0 in the top of the fifth, they responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to rally for the win.

Maeve Broadhead and Lauren Ketchu had RBI hits in the inning, while Moss and Lila Partridge each recorded doubles in the game.

Partridge got the win, her first of two on the day, with six strikeouts, two walks, three hits and an unearned run allowed in six innings.

Casa Grande 11, Antioch 0

In Game 2 on the day, sophomore Moss threw a four-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk.

Ketchu had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI. McGaughey hit her team-leading fifth home run of the year, a two-run shot in the fifth, while Abby McSweeney and Alex Giacomini each recorded a pair of RBIs.

Casa Grande 10, Archie Williams 0

In their third and final win of the day, Partridge turned in another stellar pitching performance, striking out nine with two hits and no walks allowed as she went the distance.

She also doubled in a two-hit game and drove in a pair of runs. Moss also had two RBIs, McSweeney doubled with an RBI and Hannah Edwards recorded two hits.