The Petaluma High School girls flag football team won 18-12 over crosstown rival Casa Grande in their Oct. 2 matchup.

Head coach Danny Gemma, along with assistant coaches Cassie Pitkin and Nichole Costa, credited “total team effort” with the win.

"We're really proud of our girls for the win against Casa and the whole season thus far,“ the coaches said in a joint email. ”They've got something really special going and we're just trying to let them run with it.“

From Lauren Wilson’s consistency as quarterback and determined carries by Sunny Shultz, Kenley Eskes and others, to strong defensive strategy by Lily Gemma, Olivia Looper and Bianca Vachini, and interceptions by Maddie Gallagher and Gianna Richardson – the coaches applauded all contributions from the Trojan team.

And after winning once more against Rancho Cotate on Oct. 3, the Trojans hold a 4-1 record. The Gauchos are 2-3 for the season.

“We're all learning what it takes to be a successful flag football program and we can't think of a better group of girls to go on this ride with,” Petaluma’s coaches said.

The Trojans and Gauchos will next face each other at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.