Petaluma and Casa Grande settled the track rivalry question and prepared for the upcoming Vine Valley Athletic League championships at the same time last week on the Casa Grande track.

Sonoma Valley was tossed into the mix, but was not much of a factor as the local teams dueled it out, with Petaluma prevailing with its boys 93-64 and winning with its girls in a close battle 76-73. Sonoma Valley scored 12 with its boys and 11 with its girls.

BOYS

Silas Pologeorgis provided the sprint speed for the Petaluma boys, winning the 100 in 11.50 and the 200 in 23.33.

Casa Grande’s Jaylen Jeff ran second in the 100 in11.78 with Petaluma’s Ryan Seifert third in 11.79. Seifert was second in the 200 (23.97) and Brody Breen third in 24.29.

Ryder Wilson won the 400 for Petaluma in 54.93.

Led by sophomore Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande dominated the distance events. Mainaris won the 800 in 2:08.95, followed by teammates Srihan Goli (2:11.51) and Jack Dufour (2:12.36). Mainaris also won the 1600 in 4:44.96 with Kevin Hansen second in 4:49.21. It was Isaac Vasquez first in the 3200 in 10:26.54, with Goli second in 10:39.01 and Hansen third in 10:55.01.

Casa Grande sophomore Charly Ramirez edged Petaluma’s Adrian Larimore in the 110-meter high hurdles, with the Gaucho timed in 17.46 to 17.66 for the Trojan. Larimore came back to nip teammate Dennis Nicholas in the 300 meter hurdles with Larimore finishing in 44.38 to Nicholas’ 44.41.

Petaluma won both relays. The 4x100 team of Wilson, Clay Dennis, Seifert and Pologeorgis ran 45.4, while the quartet of Wilson, Raymond Somoff, Pologeorgis and Brody Breen was timed in 3:40.94 for the 4x400.

Jacob Garzoli jumping and Lucas Vanderlind throwing gave Petaluma dominance in the field events.

Garzoli went 19-8 to win the long jump and doubled by winning the triple jump at 37-8.

Vanderlind went almost three feet further than teammate Larimore to win the shot at 38-11 and barely beat teammate Joab Anezil in the discus with a throw of 108-9 to 108-8 for the runner-up.

GIRLS

There was little to choose between the rival girls, with Petaluma getting just enough points to pull out the team win.

Petaluma showed superior sprint speed. Taylor Crayne won the 100 in 13.74 while teammate Sloan Shoop took the 200 in 28.61, followed by Olivia Looper in 28.61 and Crayne in 26.87.

Petaluma’s Kate Doherty won the 400 in 1:05.24.

Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz and Casa Grande’s Avery Codington dueled in the distance events, with Kreutz winning both, timing 2:26.48 in the 800 to Codington’s 2:29.89 and 5:17.18, the best mark in the VVAL this season, in the 1600 to the Gaucho’s 5:21.86.

Casa Grande’s Stella Alvarenga was first in the 3200 in 13:49.30, followed by teammate Bryn Doyle in 14:07.90.

The Gauchos’ Abigail Busch ran away with the hurdles, winning the 100 highs in 17.10 and the 300s in 50.48.

Casa Grande helped make the meet close by winning both relays. The team of Daniella Martinez, Busch, Caterina Lindley and Llyanna Olivarez took the 4x100 in 5.64, while Busch, Codington, Addison Fields and Emily Bendzick won the 4x400 in 4:32.30.

The teams split the points in the jumping events. Petaluma’s Shoop won the high jump at 4-4. The Trojans’ Kiera Doherty cleared 5-6 as the lone pole vaulter. Casa’s Olivarez won the long jump at 14-4. Petaluma’s Alyssa Marr went 28-10 to win the triple jump.

Casa Grande’s Caitlin Gloster won the throwing events easily, taking the shot put at 25-1 and the discus at 69-5.

The majority of the winning marks for both the boys and girls were personal bests as athletes peaked as league and section meets loom.