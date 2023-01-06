Petaluma wrestlers defeat American Canyon
American Canyon braved the wet weather only to be hit by a storm of Petaluma talent in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual match on the Trojan mat.
Final count was 54-18 for the Petalumans.
According to coach Johann Gerlach, the Trojans were led by James Harjak and Wyatt Mills. Harjak had an impressive 2:28 fall win over Marc Tan at 123 pounds. Mills was ahead of Robert Turner, 10-0, at 140 pounds before recording a pin.
Roy Garcia-Cambray at 184 pounds and Cooper Ames at 122 pounds also had pin wins for Petaluma.
The teams couldn’t connect a match in the girls competition, with American Canyon officially credited with a 42-12 victory.
Results:
172: Brandon Viernes (AC) win fall 0:50 over Cole Turner (P)
184s: Roy Garcia-Cambray (P) win by fall 1:05 over Jan Torres (AC)
197s: Ryan Landverde (AC) win by fall 1:15 over Trevor Dunn (P)
287s: Jagger Williams (P) wins by FF
108s: Spencer Madson-Castillo (P) wins by FF
115s: Donovan Grimes (P) wins by FF
122s: Cooper Ames (P) wins by fall 1:45 over Jordan Ramirez (ACHS)
128s: Double FF
134s: James Harjak (P) wins by fall 2:28 over Marc Tan (ACHS)
140s: Wyatt Mills (P) wins by fall 1:11 over Robert Turner (ACHS)
147s: Kevin Arellanes (P) wins by FFS
154s: Kory Huppert (P) wins by FF
162s: Double FF
