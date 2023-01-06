American Canyon braved the wet weather only to be hit by a storm of Petaluma talent in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual match on the Trojan mat.

Final count was 54-18 for the Petalumans.

According to coach Johann Gerlach, the Trojans were led by James Harjak and Wyatt Mills. Harjak had an impressive 2:28 fall win over Marc Tan at 123 pounds. Mills was ahead of Robert Turner, 10-0, at 140 pounds before recording a pin.

Roy Garcia-Cambray at 184 pounds and Cooper Ames at 122 pounds also had pin wins for Petaluma.

The teams couldn’t connect a match in the girls competition, with American Canyon officially credited with a 42-12 victory.

Results:

172: Brandon Viernes (AC) win fall 0:50 over Cole Turner (P)

184s: Roy Garcia-Cambray (P) win by fall 1:05 over Jan Torres (AC)

197s: Ryan Landverde (AC) win by fall 1:15 over Trevor Dunn (P)

287s: Jagger Williams (P) wins by FF

108s: Spencer Madson-Castillo (P) wins by FF

115s: Donovan Grimes (P) wins by FF

122s: Cooper Ames (P) wins by fall 1:45 over Jordan Ramirez (ACHS)

128s: Double FF

134s: James Harjak (P) wins by fall 2:28 over Marc Tan (ACHS)

140s: Wyatt Mills (P) wins by fall 1:11 over Robert Turner (ACHS)

147s: Kevin Arellanes (P) wins by FFS

154s: Kory Huppert (P) wins by FF

162s: Double FF