Petaluma wrestlers start season with two wins

The Petaluma High School wrestling team got its season off to an impressive start going 2-0 in the Faultline Dual Tournament in Marin County.

Petaluma defeated El Cerrito 66-12 and Archie Williams 66-18.

Petaluma built its win over El Cerrito in the middle and heavyweight divisions. The Trojans recorded pins in six of seven matches from 154 pounds to heavyweight.

Pin winners were Loomis Glashan at 154, Ryan Castiglia at 160, Nate Corwin at 170, Zach Bettencourt at 182, Colin Sander at 195 and Aporosa Boginisoko at heavyweight.

The Trojans won five of the lighter weight classes by forfeit with Amelia Gerwin (113), Dylan Baltazar (120), Gavin Jones (128), Jonah Fox (132) and Wyatt Mills (138) all awarded wins.

Petaluma won just twice on the mat, but accepted nine forfeits against Archie Williams.

On the mat, Corwin at 170 pounds and Alexis De La Torre at heavyweight both won by fall.

Accepting forfeit wins were Andreas Morris (106), Spencer Madson-Castillo (113), Baltazar (120), Jones (126), Wyatt Ames (145), Glashan (154), Castiglia (160), Bettencourt (182) and Sander (195).

Petaluma will split its team this weekend, sending wrestlers to tournaments in Novato and Castro Valley.