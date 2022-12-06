The Petaluma High wrestling team got a look at what at least some of its competition in the Vine Valley Athletic League might look like in the Jim Lanterman Memorial Tournament at Vintage High School in Napa.

Competing in the tournament were VVAL teams Sonoma, host Vintage, Napa, Sonoma Valley and Justin-Siena.

Petaluma, in its first tournament under new head coach Johann Gerlach, took second overall. Petaluma finished with 124 points behind Rodriguez with 160. Behind the leaders were Berean Christian with 103 and Archie Williams with 100.5 points with just four wrestlers. Among VVAL teams, Napa was fifth with 93, Sonoma Valley sixth with 87, Vintage eighth and Justin-Siena 10th.

Petaluma received strong performances up and down its lineup.

Zach Bettencourt at 160 pounds and Ed Berncich at 195 pounds both finished second. Bettencourt lost to Alex McKenzie of Archie Williams in the finals. Berncich was beaten in the finals by Justin Siena’s Bandon Guiducci, who was fourth in the North Coast Section last season.

Sophomore Gavin Jones at 126 pounds, Wyat Ames at 138 pounds and Alexis De la Torre at 285 pounds each took third. Torre had three pins and Jones and Ames two each.

Jagger Phillips at 220 pounds was fourth.

Roy Garcia finished fifth at 170 pounds with two pins.

Sophomore Trevor Dunn took sixth at 182 pounds.

Also wrestling for Petaluma were sophomore Cooper Ames in his first varsity tournament at 120 pounds, Kory Huppert at 145 pounds and TJ Carl at 182 pounds.

Donovan Grimes took first place in the 106-pound division in a junior varsity tournament in Vallejo.

Joe Lauritzen was second at 138 pounds and Mario Dassow third at 126 pounds.

Bailey Deegan was first at 127 pounds in a match at Vallejo for the Petaluma girls.

Freshman Keira Jones was second at 134 pounds and freshman Giselle Garcia-Cambray third at 116 pounds.