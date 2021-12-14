Petaluma wrestling boys split team for tournament competition

The Petaluma High School boys wrestling team split talent last weekend, competing in both the Bay Area 58 Tournament in Castro Valley and San Marin’s Green and Gold Tournament in Novato. The Trojans placed 15th out of 58 teams in the huge tournament in Castro Valley and 19th out of 26 teams in the Green and Gold Tournament.

Petaluma’s best results in the Castro Valley tournament were fourth-place finishes by Dylan Baltazar at 114 pounds and Jagger Williams at 196. Both were 3-2 in the tournament.

Edward Berncich was fifth at 183 pounds with a 3-2 mark.

Wyatt Mills was 2-2 and missed placing by one match. Loomis Glashan competed at 153 pounds. Nate Corwin had two wins at 161 pounds, but had to be pulled because of an injury. Zachary Bettencourt was 2-2 at 171 pounds. Colin Sanders was 2-2 at 196 pounds and missed placing by one match. Carlos De La Torre was 1-2 in the tournament.

Spencer Madson-Castillo won three and lost three to finish fourth for the Trojans in the 106-pound class in the Green and Gold Tournament. Andreas Morales was sixth in the same weight class,

Tyshaun Thames, fresh from an all-league football season, had a strong 4-1 record at 195 pounds, finishing seventh.

Roy Garcia was 2-2 at 170 pounds and Ryan Castiglia 1-2 at 180 pounds.

Also competing for Petaluma were Trevor Dunn and Traigen Carl at 160, along with Wyatt Ames and Thomas Anderson at 145.

PETALUMA GIRLS THIRD

The Petaluma girls team had an impressive third-place finish in the Roger Briones Tournament held at San Leandro High School. Thirty teams competed in the event.

Shalynn Baker at 150 pounds and Carla Maldonado both were undefeated weight class champions. Baker won three straight matches, pinning Hannah Henriquez of Mt. Edien in the championship match. Maldonado pinned Philomena Imoka of Pittsburg in her championship match.

Also competing for the Trojans were:

Amelia Green, fourth with a 2-2 record at 111 pounds; Gabriella Traves, 3-2, and fifth also at 111; Michelle Lauritzen, 3-1 and second at 126 pounds; and Kim Larsen, 2-3 and sixth at 131 pounds.