Petaluma Wrestling Club thrives despite pandemic

During a time when the COVID pandemic has turned much of the local sports world upside down, a most unlikely youth sport has not only survived, but thrived.

Wrestling, limited because of COVID restrictions that, at times, made competing or even practicing impossible, has impressively made a comeback with the Petaluma Wrestling Club.

Just how well was shown recently when the club held its second annual Wrestling Night in the Kenilworth gym.

Every wrestlers from kindergartners to sixth graders had a chance to wrestle, much to the delight of family and friends.

The night was the culmination of a 10-week, twice-a-week program that included three tournaments prior to the big finale.

Mike Gardner who co-directs the program with Casa Grande High school wrestling coach Isaac Raya, said that, despite COVID restrictions, the club has grown from around 30 participants to more than 80.

“It has been great,” Gardner said. “A lot of kids from the first season were motivated for another season and we picked up a lot of kids who found that it was fun to do wrestling right. They found out it was actually great to what they do naturally and get applauded for doing it.”

He said the young wrestlers were learning without knowing they are learning. ”Wrestling helps build so much character,” he observed. “And they are have lots and lots of fun.”

The wrestlers were coached from opposite corners by brothers and Casa Grande wrestlers Caleb and Jacob Qunitua, part of a group of high school wrestlers who help with the club.

Gardner echoed the feelings of the majority of the young wrestlers when he observed, “It was beyond any of our expectations.”