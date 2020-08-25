Petaluma Youth Soccer League to hold free youth camps

At a time when it is hard for most youth sports programs to get kids back on the field because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Petaluma Youth Soccer League is preparing to get young athletes back on the pitch.

The PYSL plans to begin free training and skills camps for young players in the under 9 (born in 2021) and under 12 (born in 2009) age groups beginning on Sept. 8, right after Labor Day.

“We are a little apprehensive with everything going on, but we are optimistic we can get kids safely playing at Prince Park,” said PYSL President Sean Kissinger.

The PYSL camps will consist of conditioning, agility and strength drills and one-one-one soccer skills instruction. There will be no games or scrimmages. Camps will be held twice a week with one group working out on Mondays and Wednesdays and another on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each camp session will be 45 minutes long. Campers will be broken up into 12-athlete groups with a coach for each group.

Kissinger said the program can accommodate just under 300 players. Ordinarily, the PYSL has 1,300 to 1,500 young players in its fall program. “I’m a little disappointed we couldn’t have more kids, but it is a start,” he said.

He noted that the league plans to offer the camps to younger players in the future. “We wanted to start with the older kids and see how it goes,” he explained. “It will be harder to keep a safe distance with the younger kids.”

Kissinger said the camps were the outcome of a poll the PYSL’s board of directors took of league parents asking if they wanted some safe activity for the players, and what form it should take. “They (the parents) overwhelmingly said yes, they want a safe program,” he said.

The league is able to offer the program at no cost with volunteer help and donations from the community.

“We felt we owed it to the community,” Kissinger said. “The kids want to play games, but just having something to do is really good for them.”

He said the league worked with the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department to put together a plan that is in accordance with county guidelines. “Once we decided we would be able to go, it became a matter of checking the boxes,” he said.

“It is going to be exciting. It will be like having the first game of the season. It will be fun.”

There are still openings for both age groups. To register, visit the PYSL web page at petalumasoccer.org or the league’s Facebook page.