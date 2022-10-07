Long distance running can be a solitary thing, challenging your own endurance, resolve and perseverance. For Petaluma senior runner Lon Wiley, 72, it became, for three grueling but soul-satisfying days, a team thing and something much bigger than himself when he competed in the 40th annual Providence Hood and Portland to Coast Relay.

The event is billed as “The most popular and largest running and walking relay race in the world.” It annually draws participants from more than 40 countries and 50 states. This year there were 1,046 teams and close to 13,000 runners with more than 2,000 support vans. The event, known as “The Mother of All Relays,” takes 8-to 12-member relay teams 198 miles, from the top of Mount Hood to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean in Seaside, Oregon.

Wiley said simply, “It is huge.”

The Petaluman ran for 70 Rocks, an all-star team of senior runners, all of whom have passed their 70th birthday. The team of nine men and three women included some of the best senior road racers in the world.

Wiley’s invitation to be part of the 70 Rocks team came, indirectly, from New York. When a team member was injured, 70 Rocks team leaders advertised for a replacement in the New York Times. The message made it to Wiley in Petaluma, and his reputation as a competitive distance runner was enough to take him to the top of Mt. Hood.

“I had never even heard of the race before a friend from San Diego told me about it,” Wiley said. As it turned out, for the Petaluman the race was all he expected and more. “It was the experience of a lifetime,” he enthused.

As the only 70s-over team in the competition, the 70 Rocks team competed in the 60 under division and finished fourth. “We weren’t that far out of second,” Wiley noted. Perhaps even more impressive, they were 302nd out of all 1,046 teams.

He noted that not all the fatigue was the result of the running. “It was hard to get any sleep over the three days,” he explained. “It was very hard to sleep in the vans as they drove us to our next leg. There were rest stops, but it was almost impossible to sleep with thousands of people pulling in and out and running around.” He wasn’t complaining. “It was all part of the experience,” he said.

Another part of the experience was handling the challenging course. “It was a combination of everything,” he said. “At first it was all downhill because we started on the top of Mt. Hood, then it began to flatten out and then it was up and down.”

As the runners spread out over 200 miles, he ran into another problem. “Sometimes I was running all alone and at night and it was hard to see,” he said. “There were times when I wasn’t sure I was on the right course.”

Although he ran cross country in high school, Wiley is a latecomer to long-distance running. He participated in track in college, but was a pole vaulter and played tennis and racquetball.

After college he focused on the serious business of making a living, working as a building contractor for more than 40 years. “There just wasn’t a lot of time to train,” he explained.

After he retired he began to take his running more seriously, competing in mostly 5K events and eventually working his way up to 10K races. “I began to realize I could go longer,” he said. “I began to gain more confidence.”

He started to lengthen out his runs and, when the opportunity came, he worked hard to be ready, running four times a week “on as many hills as possible.”

Wiley said despite the distance, the ups and downs of the course, the lack of sleep and other challenges, “I came out feeling great and I have been energized ever since. It was a truly great experience. I hope they ask me again next year.”

Meanwhile, he is also contemplating new experiences. “I would like to run in the Dipsea and maybe a marathon,” he said.

Why not? At 72 he is just getting started in this running business.