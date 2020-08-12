Petaluma's Bles finds power swing on her way to Chico State

Rachael Bles has quietly and quickly became one of Petaluma’s best athletes at what she does.

What she does is play shortstop and pitch for the Petaluma High School softball team. What she also does is hit home runs. She hit six last season as a sophomore. Petaluma as a team hit 10. That followed a freshman season when she rounded the bases unaided eight times. She added another blast in just the three games she played as a junior before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the Trojan season down.

“When I was little, I was tall and lean and people (coaches) said I would never be a home run hitter,” Bles recalled. Never say never. Working with her father, John Bles, she put together a swing that relied on bat speed and resulted in one of the best home run hitters on a Petaluma softball diamond for a team that has produced many great hitters, including two, Sam Banister and Joelle Krist. who went on to play for the University of Arizona.

“I’ve coached a lot of good players, and Rachel is one of the best,” said her coach, Kurt Jastrow. “She is one of the hardest workers in any sport. She really wants to be the best she can be.”

Jastrow usually names only seniors team captains, but made an exception for Bles who was a captain for the 2020 team and is expected to fulfill the same role when play resumes this spring.

Bles is more than a home run hitter. She is a hitter, period. She batted .481 as a freshman with 37 hits and 32 RBIs in 25 games and followed up with a .376 batting average with 32 hits and 20 RBIs as a sophomore. In her three-game junior season, she had four hits in 13 plate appearnces – a home run and a double.

An outstanding shortstop with a strong arm, she was also one of Petaluma’s best pitchers. As a freshman she was 9-1 with a 3.23 earned run average. In her next season she was 7-5 with a 3.14 earned run average. In her only outing last spring she pitched a complete-game victory, giving up just one run.

Rachael Bles has developed a power swing that gives her home run punch. (Submitted photo)

Although she is likely to pitch for Petaluma when play resumes, hopefully in late March, her future as she moves to Chico State University, will be in the infield. She has already verbally committed to Chico and will play for the Wildcats on a softball scholarship.

“Chico has always been my No. 1 choice,” she said. “I love the campus and it is not too close to home, but not so far I can’t come back and visit with my family and friends.”

Chico State is a division II school, but Jastrow said it is perfect for Bles. “She could play on whatever level she wants,” he said. “Chico has a good program and she will definitely play there.”“

The player’s father and grandfather both played baseball, and her father remains active in her development as a softball player. “Often, after our practice, Rachel and her father would go out and continue to practice,” Jastrow noted.

Her mother, Brandi, provides moral support.

A true outdoors person, Bles is active in FFA and raises and shows cattle. She enjoys hunting and fishing. She is also spending the summer practicing with a travel-ball team that has a few tournaments lined up in states that are allowing competition.

With her senior high school season shortened and Chico State looming, Bles will forego basketball now that it has been moved into the spring in conflict with her true passion – softball.