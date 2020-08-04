Petaluma’s Garrahan baseball all the way

“I’m baseball all the way,” Julian Garrahan quickly outlined his future.

Garrahan has the size (6 feet, 6 inches, 200 pounds) and the skills to be a standout in either basketball or baseball as he heads into his senior year at Petaluma High school. In a different time and a different world, he might have enjoyed both sports one last time, but with both being played in the same season this year, he has been forced to make a decision sooner than he anticipated.

“The No. 1 dream of all baseball players is to play pro ball. and I will do everything I can to make that happen,” he explained.

Although he hasn’t officially signed, Garrahan, now a senior, has verbally committed to Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He is in line to receive a baseball and academic scholarship.

As a sophomore pitcher, Garrahan led Petaluma with five wins, against only one loss with a 3.35 earned run average. He struck out 30 in 45 innings and walked only 15.

In this spring’s opening game, Garrahan was masterful in beating Redwood, one of the powerhouses in the Marin Valley Athletic League, 2-1. He pitched the entire seven innings, allowing just four hits, striking out three and not walking a single batter.

“That game was just the start of what I was hoping would be a great season,” he said.

“That game was an eye opener,” added Petaluma High baseball coach Jim Selvitella. “There were a lot of scouts there looking at the Redwood pitcher (Nick Welch). After the game they were calling me asking about Julian.”

The big season Garrahan had envisioned never happened. Three games after his impressive start, the season was shut down. The pitcher had no way of knowing it at the time, but it would be a year before he is allowed to pitch another high school game.

Although he has been able to continue working out, throwing and taking pitching lessons, it hasn’t been the same as competing in games against batters with championships on the line.

“It’s all kind of frustrating,” he said. “It’s not like having a season where you can do your thing every day.”

Selvitella pointed to two qualities that have made Garrahan successful, and will help him as he moves on to the next level. “He is coachable and competitive,” the coach said. “A lot of people have worked with him, and he has listened.”

At the same time, he is competitive. “He is old school,” said Selvitella. “He challenges people.”

Garrahan is grateful for the help he has been given along the way. “I really want to give out a shout out to all my coaches at Petaluma High,” he said. “They are a big part of my development as a ball player and as a person. Coach Selvitella has always treated me as a son.”

Combine the coaching and competiveness with Garrahan’s size and arm strength and his future, first for a final high school season and then for college, looks bright. Selvitella said it looked like the pitcher hit 100 mph with his fast ball in the Redwood game. Not quite, Garrahan observed, but admitted he has hit triple digits during his summer pitching lessons.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIERPetaluma's Julian Garrahan (41) tries to prevent a shot from St. Vincent's Xavier Sullivan (35). Garrahan will give up basketball to concentrate on baseball in his senior year.

Garrahan is truly sad about his forced separation from basketball. He played just 15 minutes, total, as a sophomore, but under new coach Anton Lyons he was an integral part of a Trojan team that last season contended for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship, went 17-10 and reached the North Coast Section playoffs.

“It was fun,” he said. “I loved playing for coach Lyons. It was good to have a coach who used a big man in the pivot.”

“Garrahan is the son of Darlene and James Garrahan. He has an older sister, Bella; and an older brother, Nick. “My family has been a huge part of my life,” he said. “I owe a lot to my mother and father.”

He plans to study kinesiology at St. Mary’s, but first there is a chance, after a year’s delay, to get back on the mound at Petaluma High School.