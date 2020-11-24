Petaluma’s Garrahan heads to St. Mary’s after final high school season

Petaluma High School’s Julian Garrahan has put his pen where his commitment is, officially signing a letter of intent to pitch for St. Mary’s College in Moraga. He had already verbally committed to the D-1 school.

“I like the college and the way the coaches came to me,” he said. “They made me a really good offer. It just felt right.”

He said that he did visit the college – sort of – before signing. “I toured in a car,” he explained. “I had to keep looking up what building I was seeing.”

Garrahan is looking forward to his senior season after an impressive, but abbreviated start in high school.

As a sophomore, he led Petaluma with five wins against only one loss with a 3.35 earned run average. He struck out 30 batters in 45 innings and walked only 15. This spring he debuted with a 2-1 win over powerhouse Redwood, allowing just four hits in seven innings before the season was closed down.

Garrahan, like the rest of his Petaluma teammates, is hoping his senior season can start in March as now scheduled. In the meantime he is trying to get ready not only for this season, but for what is beyond.

“I’m just trying to get to get some work in and better myself as best I can.,” he said.

“I’m confident he can play at the D1 level,” said his Petaluma High School coach Jim Selvitella. “To play at that level you need to work for it, and Julian is a very hard worker.”