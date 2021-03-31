Petaluma’s Joey Potts part of March Madness with Oregon State men’s basketball team

Joey Potts walked into March Madness much to the delight of his Petaluma fans and friends, who remember him as the mainstay of outstanding Petaluma High school teams more than a half decade ago.

It has been quite a journey for Potts, an Oregon State University walk-on who once passed up an NAIA school scholarship to remain in the area and hone his skills at College of Marin.

This spring, he was part of a Beavers team that became the Cinderella squad of the NCAA Championship Tournament. Seeded 12th, the Oregon State University men’s basketball team pulled off three straight upsets to reach the Elite Eight before finally being eliminated by Houston 67-61 on Monday.

“This is so exciting,” said John Behrs, an assistant coach to son Scott Behrs during Potts’ career at Petaluma High. “Nobody gave Oregon State a chance in the tournament. “A group of us filled out brackets and only a couple of us picked Oregon State out of the first round. I was the only one who had them winning three games.”

Behrs said he could understand how Potts made the team as a walk-on.

“He is a hard worker and the ultimate teammate,” he said. “He doesn’t scream or yell, but when he talks everyone listens.”

Potts couldn’t be immediately reached for this story.

That Potts was part of the excitement was the result of his own determination and the background in basketball basics he learned on youth teams in Petaluma and at Petaluma High.

“He is living the dream,” said Scott Behrs who not only coached Potts at Petaluma High, but remains a close friend. “He loves the area, he loves his coaches and he loves his teammates.”

Nick Iacopi watched Potts play as a youngster in the North Bay Basketball Academy and later helped coach him at Petauma High.

“He was a normal-sized kid then,” said Iacopi. Potts is now listed as 6-feet, 10-inches, 200 pounds by Oregon State. “After he got into high school, he was a lanky kid who still had guard skills. He was a great kid to coach. When he walked into the gym for practice you knew it was going to be a good day.”

Potts led Petaluma to one of its most exciting campaigns in several seasons in his junior year, helping the team to a 19-9 league record, good for a second-place finish in the Sonoma County League. Potts then led the Trojans to a 27-26 win over Analy for the championship of the SCL Tournament.

Potts averaged 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds as a junior and upped those stats to 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior, making the all-league first team and being chosen the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Potts took his time making a college decision, eventually agreeing to a scholarship at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls.

However, he had second thoughts and, according to Scott Behrs, made one of the best decisions of his basketball life, deciding to attend College of Marin to begin his college education and sharpen his basketball skills.

“It (Oregon State) wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t stayed local and expanded his offense at College of Marin,” the coach said.

At College of Marin he started every game for two seasons, averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman, shooting 54.4 percent from the field. As a sophomore he average 12.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, shooting 62.7 percent from the floor. He was selected the the Bay Valley Conference first team.

A natural right-hander, he played his entire sophomore season as a left-hander after breaking his right wrist late in his freshman season.

The journey took him to Corvallis to continue his education in kinesiology, and with the idea of continuing his basketball career.

He said in his OSU biography, “I chose Oregon State because I thought it would be the best opportunity to be the best player I can be with the help of the coaching staff.”

After red-shirting his first year at the college, he was invited back and made the roster during the Beavers’ exciting run to national attention. He saw limited playing time, but those who know him are excited by his future next season.

“Whatever he is doing, he is doing right,” said Scott Behrs.

“He is going to get playing time,” John Behrs said. “He has all the skills in the world. I can’t wait for next year.”