Petaluma’s Ketchu officiates basketball at the highest college level

For Jeff Ketchu all basketball games are created equal.

Petaluma resident and St. Vincent de Paul graaduate Jeff Ketchu has officiated basketball games from the CYO to the Division 1 level, and from his viewpoint, there is no difference. “It doesn’t matter if I’m working a CYO or a D1 game, I work every game the same way,” he said. “Every kid deserves my best effort.”

Ketchu played basketball at St. Vincent, and, by his own admission was not the best player on the court. But he did love the game.

He did not begin his post-playing basketball career as an official. He started below that level, as a scorekeeper for CYO games. He got onto the court when a scheduled official failed to show for an assigned game. It has been up the officiating ladder ever since.

From CYO, he moved to junior high games and, by age 21 was refereeing high school varsity games locally in the North Bay League, the Sonoma County League, the Marin County Athletic League and the North Central Leagues.

By 25, he was refereeing junior college games. Then came assignments to work West Coast Conference games. Pac-10 and other Division I league assignments followed. He now officiates for a consortium that provides referees for six conferences, including the Pac-12.

Although officiating during the 4 ½-month basketball season is a full-time job involving thousands of miles of travel each year, Ketchu also has a full time job in what he describes as “transportation logistics,” helping facilitate container ships between San Diego and Hawaii.

He acknowledges the travel can be a little daunting, but said he manages because of his family – working wife, Andrea and daughters Lauren and Natalie, ages 13 and 9. “My family is my greatest supporters” he said. “The first thing you need as a referee is to have a good support system at home. If you don’t have that, you are constantly thinking about something outside of basketball and not concentrating on the game.”

Andrea sometimes accompanies him on his trips to Hawaii and his oldest daughter chooses one game a season to travel with her father on an officiating assignment. The younger daughter will soon be old enough to enjoy the same experience.

He said it is also vital that officials remember what their role is. “It is important for you to realize that you are not bigger than the game. You need to understand you are there for the game and the kids,” he explained.

Ketchu said his job begins well before a game. “I have to make sure I get myself prepared mentally and physically,” he said. “A lot goes into getting ready for a game. I study the offenses and defenses of the teams and study their tendencies and what they try to do. I try to anticipate the play, but not the call.”

He said another key to good officiating and something that helps him keep control of often spirited contests is communication. “If a player or coach asks me a question, I am going to give them an answer. They may not like what it is, but they are going to get an answer. They deserve one,” he said.

Ketchu noted that, although the same three-person crew might work together only two or three times a year, there is a bond that builds. “We are the zebras,” he explained. “We have to be close knit.”

Things are different for Petaluma’s Jeff Ketchu and other college officials during the pandemic, like almost empty stands. (Submitted photo)

He said things are different during this pandemic season, but the game is still basketball. “First and foremost is to keep ourselves (officials) healthy,” he said. “We test before every game and each league has its own protocols we have to follow. On the court, we want to make sure that we keep the kids safe.”

During his three decade career from CYO to division 1 championship games, Ketchu has seen a lot of great games and a lot of great basketball players, and he is not finished yet.

Recently turned 49, he acknowledges he isn’t quite the same official that used to referee North Central League basketball games. “As I’ve gotten older and more mature, I do handle things a little bit differently,” he said.

But many things are the same, including one very important part of the job. “I’m still having fun,” he said. “Once I stop having fun, I am going to quit doing it.” He doesn’t anticipate that being any time soon. “I’m hoping to go for another 10 years or so, until I’m 60.”

That means a lot of good teams to see, a lot of good players to watch and a lot of good calls to make.