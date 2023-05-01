Petaluma’s Luke Haggard goes undrafted in NFL but signs with Buccaneers
Petaluma native Luke Haggard went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft but was signed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers hours after the draft concluded Saturday afternoon.
Haggard was a standout football player at Petaluma High School and after graduating in 2018 went on to have a successful two-year stint at Santa Rosa Junior College that earned him a scholarship to Indiana University.
He started at offensive tackle for the Hoosiers the past three seasons and was projected as either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.
