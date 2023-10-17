Minna Stess, the skateboarding wunderkind from Petaluma, made history in Rome earlier this month when she became the first ever female American park skater to earn a medal at the Olympic qualifier event.

The local 17-year-old was already a world-renowned skateboard champion before the event -- but after winning a bronze medal at the World Skateboarding Championship on Oct. 8, Stess became considered, at least by some rankings, the third-best female skateboarder in the world, and the best in the U.S.

After finishing in seventh place in last year’s championship, Stess returned this year to reach the podium with a strong third-place standing behind Japanese skateboarders Kokana Hiraki and Hinano Kusaki.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe it,” she said in describing the moment she learned of her recent success. “I was just completely shocked and I’m still shocked.”

“Previously ranked 10th in the world, Stess threw down an unprecedented score of 90.80 in her second run en route to her first world championships medal,” reported Team USA in an Oct. 9 post.

During the competition, “Stess becomes the first American to medal in the women’s event since it became the World Skate World Championships in 2018,” Team USA said.

“I am incredibly proud of Minna and what she has accomplished so far,” Minna’s dad, Andrew Stess, told the Argus-Courier. “Minna continuously impresses us with her hard work and dedication.”

He added, “Nothing she accomplishes surprises me as she has worked extremely hard to be in her position, and Minna loves skateboarding so much.”

Now considered the No. 1 female skateboarder in America, Minna Stess is more hopeful than ever for a chance to compete at the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris. Prior to that, she is set to compete in more Olympic qualifier events over the next year.

Within the days of her latest achievement, Stess was invited to co-present at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual awards event in New York alongside retired champion boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali. The foundation was started by Billie Jean King in 1974 to advocate for and encourage women and girls to pursue their dreams in athletics.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Stess told the Argus-Courier. “I’m just really happy that I can do what I can do.”

She said the New York opportunity was a great honor and “definitely a new experience” as she acclimates to being in the public eye.

“I was a little overwhelmed, but then everyone was super nice, so it was a good time.”

A natural on a skateboard, the Petaluma native was already a top competitor at age 10 and first competed in the X-Games at just 11 years old.

More recently, Stess was named to the Skateboarding Women’s Park National Team in 2019, and became an alternate for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She came in first place at the 2021 USA National Championships’ Women’s Park competition – the youngest to win the national title at just 15 years old – and last year placed third in the Women's Park division of the STU Open Rio 2022.

Busy year-round with worldwide competitions and events, Stess attends Petaluma’s Valley Oaks Independent Studies High School, which allows her to study virtually while traveling.

As a new role model and inspiration to other young people everywhere, Stess has one main message: “Make sure you’re always having fun and do what you love.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.