Petaluma native and U.S. Park Skateboarding star Minna Stess is one step closer to competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris as she heads to another qualifier event in China this week.

Stess, 17, is set to compete in the Olympic Qualifier Series from May 16-19 in Shanghai.

Now considered the No. 1 female skateboarder in America, Stess ranks sixth best in the world.

Stess began skateboarding at a young age and was already a top competitor at age 10 and first competed in the X-Games at just 11 years old.

More recently, Stess earned a bronze medal at the World Skateboarding Championship last Oct. 8 and became the first American to medal in the women’s event since it became the World Skate World Championships in 2018.

Stess was then invited to co-present at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual awards event in New York alongside retired champion boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali. The foundation was started by Billie Jean King in 1974 to advocate for and encourage women and girls to pursue their dreams in athletics.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Stess told the Argus-Courier in an October interview. “I’m just really happy that I can do what I can do.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.