Petaluma’s O’Keffe wants to play both basketball and softball

Compressing most high school sports into the already overbooked spring athletic season seems almost a certainty now. New state guidelines have allowed that sports will be played when it is safe, but facilities and schedules will be taxed to the limit.

Most prep athletes in Petaluma have just so much time to combine their favorite sports activities with academic mandates. Choices have to be made depending on personal schedules and the demands of sport practice time.

There are athletes who play multiple sports who will be forced to step away from an alternate sport in this very unique season caused by the pandemic. A very few others might have wanted to work something out with a couple of coaches and try to play two sports during the season.

Take the case of Mallory O’Keefe at Petaluma High School. O’Keefe, now a junior, plays both basketball and softball for the T-Girls and competes extremely well in both sports. If girls basketball and softball are played at the same time there will be conflicting times of practices and games but the determined Lady Trojan has decided that she will give it a go with the support of her mother and the coaches involved.

Last basketball season, O’Keefe was the first guard off the bench for the playoff-bound T-Girls who finished in second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but dropped an exciting first-round Division II playoff game (46-44) at favored Bethel in Vallejo.

The poised O’Keefe made limited ball handling mistakes and connected from long range when she could separate in back of the 3-point line. She was the fourth leading scorer for the T-Girls despite limited playing time. She finished with 18 3-point shots for the season and showed poise in breaking a difficult press in crunch time at Bethel. She also played well against rival Casa Grande in a 49-44 upset win on the T-Girl floor. It was the only league loss suffered by the VVAL champion Lady Gauchos.

Basketball, however, might be one of the last sports to be unharnessed under the new guidelines. It is regarded as a contact sport and, according to state health officials, is dangerous played indoors where the COVID virus is more likely to spread.

In softball, O’Keefe was an infield starter from the first game of the season as a freshman. She played a solid second base all year and batted .250. Last year, before the COVID shutdown, she was off to a blazing start with 6 for 12 at the plate.

“Mallory is my only player who wants to play both softball and basketball,” said T-Girl diamond coach Kurt Jastrow. “I had talked to basketball coach Sophie Bihn and we agreed to share players if the season fell on the same days in the spring. We agreed that there would be more important games and practices in both sports and there would be no penalty if dates are missed. I checked with Carol O’Keefe, and she agreed that her daughter could play both sports.

“Right now I am concerned about basketball at any time during the end of the school year,” Bihn said. “We were all excited about our strong finish at the end of last season, but I guess that there is contact in our sport and it is played indoors.”