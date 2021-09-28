Petaluma’s young runners shine in Casa’s Eye Opener meet

Local runners fared well in the fourth annual Eye Opener Cross Country Invitational hosted by Casa Grande last Saturday at Schollenberger Park with Petaluma taking first in junior girls and sophomore boys runs.

Competing were teams from American Canyon, Miramonte, Montgomery, Petaluma, Rancho Cotate, Santa Rosa and Tamalpais as well as host Casa Grande.

Best effort for local senior boys was by Petaluma’s Drake Newell who was third, completing the 3-mile course in 16:33. He had the seventh best time overall. Ethan Lin of Tamalpais was first among the senior boys in 16:20.1. Petaluma’s Vojitech Susicky was 11th in 18:16.5

Petaluma’s Javi Guterrez was sixth overall among the junior boys, running 16:33. James Lyons of Tamalpais was not only first among the juniors, but first overall, finishing in 16:02. Three of the top 10 finishers were from Tamalpais, with Lin second and senior Hector Lyko eighth in 16:34. Petaluma’s Aidan Hicks was 11th among the juniors in 17:42.2, Max Bloom 12th in 17:43.3, Mike Paisley 14th in 18:04.8 and Bent Jorgensen 15th in 18:12.0.

Petaluma’s Ray Somoff was first among the sophomore boys in 16:46 with Trojans Flynn Shoop sixth in 17:49 and Ryder Wilson eighth in 18:P07.6. Traigen Carl in 19:34,9 and Kellan Noden in 20:01.2 completed a winning team for Petaluma.

Casa Grande’s Dylan Mainaris was second to Tamalpias’ Gilby Fillat in the freshman race with the winner timed in 17:13.6 and the Gaucho in 7:15.0. Petaluma’s Mattias Morehouse was fourth in 17:41.0 and teammate Leo Deeik fifth in 17:58.6. Petaluma’s Jonas Fuette was 11th in 18:54.1, with Caden Crayne running 19:59.6 and Nick Dennis 20:51.5 for the second-place Trojans.

Kate Riley of Miramonte won the girls senior race in 18:01.0 and was first overall.

Petaluma’s junior girls, led by Georgiana Morris, was first overall. Morris was the top individual runner among the juniors in 21:26.2. Others contributing to the win were Eva Tate, 7th in 23:45.5; Lucca Palmini, 11th in 25:52; Taylor Crayne, 12th in 25:55.2 and Kirsten Eveland, 16th in 29:44.1.

Casa Grande’s Abigail Busch ran third among the sophomore girls in 20:56.6. Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz was fourth in 21:08.3, Casa’s Stella Alvarenga fifth in 21:11.2, Petaluma’s Nora Lounibos eighth in 22:16.9 and Trojan Natalie Hubert 15th in 24:55.3. As a team, the Petaluma sophomores were third.

Casa Grande’s freshman girls were third as a team. Casa’s Avery Coddington was third in 19:53. The Gauchos’ Elizabeth Vestnys ran 15th in 23:32.2.