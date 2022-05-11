Petaluma golfers win tournament, VVAL championship

After 12 head-to-head matches and 18 holes of league tournament play, the Vine Valley Athletic League golf championship was decided by two strokes.

That was the difference between the top three teams in the VVAL tournament played at Paradise Valley in Fairfield.

While coaches and finished players anxiously waited, the scores dribbled in as each group concluded. When they were totaled, the results showed Petaluma 447, Vintage 449 and Justin-Siena 450, giving Petaluma its first VVAL golf championship.

Petaluma got its season off to a spectacular start, winning its first nine league matches, but then lost to Vintage and later Justin-Siena to create a first-place tie, meaning the tournament winner would win the championship banner. It now resides permanently at Petaluma High School.

Petaluma coach Chris Jones said the Trojans played in the tournament in much the same way they had played all season, with Kyle Krupp shooting an 82, George Marzo an 83, Cole Manning a 92, Trevor Gass a 92 and Ben Wilson a 98. Sixth man Spencer Madson Castillo’s 102 didn’t count in the team score. Promising Rocco Scaccalosi rounds out the Trojan team.

Jones noted that scores from all the teams in the tournament were elevated by the windy conditions.

Krupp, a junior, has been the team’s best player all season. Jones said he is also one of the team’s hardest workers. “He goes out to practice every single day,” the coach pointed out. Standing No.2 in the VVAL rankings, Krupp is an all-league selection.

Marzo, No. 7 in the league standings, is also on the all-league team. He, Manning and Wilson are all seniors, while Gass, Madson-Castillo and Saccalosi are freshmen. Krupp is the only junior.

“The team has been consistent all year. The championship was the result of a good team effort,” said the coach. “They all put in a lot of hard work.”

This was Jones’ first, and he says only, season coaching the boys. Not that it wasn’t pleasant. “The boys were delightful,” he said. “They are all very close friends and they have fun.” But his plan, all along was to make it a one-season commitment.

An engineering teacher and year book advisor at Petaluma High, Jones coached the successful Petaluma girls golf team for 12 years. He gave up that job last year, but was talked into returning to coaching to lead this year’s boys team.

It worked beyond expectations.

As league champions, Petaluma now advances to the North Coast Section Tournament to be played May 16 at the Lone Tree Golf Club in Antioch.