Photos: Petaluma lauds state champions, St.Vincent de Paul, with a parade

The state champion St. Vincent de Paul High School football team, riding through downtown Petaluma on a flatbed truck with hay bales to sit on, looked proud and happy Sunday morning, even if a brief sudden cloudburst did rain on their parade.

“I was standing on the street and got drenched right as the parade started,” said Don Jensen, a former softball coach at St. Vincent.

That didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits at all.

“To me it’s just outstanding -- a small school winning the state championship,” Jensen said. “It’s unbelievable.”

The Mustangs defeated Wasco 27-6 in the Division 6-AA state championship contest Dec. 8 at Pasadena City College, claiming the school’s first state championship.

About 500 people watched the parade that traveled along Kentucky Street then down Petaluma Boulevard, beginning and ending at Walnut Park, according to Petaluma police Sgt. Walter Spiller.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt made a short speech at the park before handing out certificates praising “the kids, the coaches, the staff and most of all, the parents.”

“This is a prime example of how hard work pays off. This is amazing occurrence,” said Bob Casper of San Rafael, standing with the team at the park. “That’s why there’s such a big to-do about it.”

Capser’s grandson, Shea Durdenberger, 18, a St. Vincent senior and a defensive lineman on the Mustangs, added, “It feels pretty great. This program has changed so much during my four years with it.”

Mustangs defense and offense lineman Nour Elbelisy, also 18 and a senior at St. Vincent, was beaming as stood at Walnut Park just after the half-hour parade, which included police motorcycles and firetrucks with sirens wailing.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see people support us, and being able bring home a state championship,” he said.

The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Mustangs, who fell short of the state competition last year after a heartbreaking 56-55 loss to Clear Lake in a North Coast Section final.

Before last week’s trip to Pasadena, St. Vincent defeated Palo Alto in a razor-thin 28-26 win in the state semifinal game, preceded by a stunning 48-12 win over Salesian to lock in the league title.

The Mustangs went 13-2 overall for the 2023 season, one of their strongest in program history.

