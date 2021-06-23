Pinky’s Pizza gets last hit to advance in Tournament of Champions

Pinky’s Pizza, representing the Petaluma National Little League, rallied for the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to nip Century 21 Bundesen from Petaluma Valley 4-3 in an exciting elimination game played at Murphy Field on Tuesday.

The quarterfinal victory in the second round of the District 35 Tournament of Champions moved Pinky’s into the next round of play with only four teams remaining in the single-elimination tournament.

It was an uphill battle all the way for the National Leaguers who fell behind 3-0 when Century 21 Bundesen scored all three of its runs in a first frame that included four doubles including a lead-off poke that rolled to the fence off the bat of starting pitcher Abel Norasco.

Norasco had a solid performance on the mound and at the plate with three hits. He struck out eight until the pitch count rules caught up with him in the late going.

In the meantime, Pinky’s began to chip away with single runs in the first, second and fifth innings to set the stage for the exciting finish.

Shortstop Max Comma was a thorn to the Bendesen defense with three hits, including a double, but his fingerprints were all over the final frame a well.

The top of the sixth inning was an exciting one, with Petaluma Valley loading the bases against reliever Sean Stroud, but the gritty right hander struck out dangerous Aaron Diaz with a fastball up in the zone to keep the contest knotted at 3-3.

Stroud was money down the stretch, keeping Century 21 off the scoreboard in clutch situations, and he got credit for the win.

With a big following from the west side of town howling their support, Rocco Gemma got things started with a single. A steal of second base by Gemma came on a strikeout that placed the potential winning run on second base with one out. Petaluma Valley opted to walk Dante Sarno bringing up the hot-hitting Comma. A wild pitch forced another intentional walk and a force play was possible.

Gavin Perry took all the mystery out of the game early in the count when he rolled a ground ball between third and short for a single, driving in the winning run. Perry was one of many heroes for the westsiders, but his walk-off hit sent the Petaluma National supporters into a frenzy as the right-hand clutch hitter was mobbed by his teammates.

Comma and Gemma both turned in alert defensive plays for the winning Pinky’s club. Comma grabbed a hard ground ball deep in the hole and nailed a Petaluma Valley runner at third on a force play early in the game. A throw to first would have been late.

In the fifth frame, Bundesen was threatening again with a runner at first when Gemma grabbed a hard line drive by JD Partridge and ran to the bag ahead of the Valley base runner for the third out.