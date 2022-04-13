Pitching and defense helps St. Vincent top Piner

St. Vincent continued to hold its own in North Bay League Redwood League baseball play by beating visiting Piner 4-2 on Tuesday behind the slants of pitcher Jake DeCarli.

The senior right hander stepped in on a blustery afternoon and tossed a complete game for the Mustangs as they improved to 4-3 in league.

“We are over half way home in our league schedule with only five games remaining, and it's time that we think a little about the Division 5 playoffs down the road,” said second-year coach Spencer Finkbonner. “it would help if our kids could double up on wins during the week.”

DeCarli was masterful in pitching to contact against the Prospectors. He was in serious trouble only once in the fourth inning when Piner scored its first run to make it 3-1 with runners at first and third base. He stiffened to get the final out and made it through the full seven frames.

The Mustangs jumped to an early 1-0 advantage in the first inning after Dante Antonini led off with a sharp double along the left field line. A fielder's choice and sacrifice fly plated the senior infielder who went into game hitting at a .410 clip.

The loudest hit of the afternoon for St. Vincent was a long RBI triple off the left field fence by Taiki Belway in a two-run third inning that gave the Mustangs a 3-0 advantage against the Prospectors.

St. Vincent took a 4-1 lead into the final inning. DeCarli gave up a harmless run, but made the lead hold up behind the fielding of his infield.

One play in particular was a standout. A bouncer up the middle webt to shortstop Nico Antonini who short hopped the ball and touched second enroute to a double play.

For the most part, DeCarli kept the ball in play by continually throwing pitches in the zone. His defense took care of the rest.

In the upcoming North Coast Section playoffs, the Mustangs are rated among the top five teams along with Fremont Christian, University of San Francisco, Berean Christian and Branson.

St. Vincent pitchers Eddie Stone and Josh Malik have begun to turn in quality innings, and both could be a factor when the single-game elimination tournament begins.

Carter Payte, hitting in the No. 4 slot in the St. Vincent lineup, went into the Piner game with a team-leading batting average of .436 followed by Stone who carries an average of .430.

Finkbonner noted the fine play of Division 5 teams in the NCS, especially in the Oakland/Alameda area where St. Josephs and Fremont Christian are challenged by Head Royce and Redwood Christian. “They have a strong league from top to bottom,” noted Finkbonner. “We only scheduled two Division V teams this season,” said the coach, “Our win over Sonoma Academy and our scheduled part of a doubleheader against Cloverdale and Washington of San Francisco round out our non-league play. I am looking forward to the challenges of those games.”