The Petaluma High baseball diamond has a new look – larger dugouts, a refurbished backstop, a reconstructed pitching mound and accurate base alignment. The defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Trojans also have several talented players returning from a team that reached the CIF Nor-Cal playoff last season.

What Petaluma doesn’t have is health.

The Trojans have had as many as eight players, many expected to be key players, out with injuries. As a result, Scott Osder, starting his second season as head coach, has been forced to mix and max and move people around in the early going.

“We’re moving guys around and trying to get them healthy, and the rain hasn’t helped,” the coach said. “Everyone has the same problem, but it has been hard to get in consistent practice time.”

Going into this week, Petaluma had a 2-3-1 record. Last season the Trojans were 21-10, won the VVAL with an 11-1 record, finished second in the North Coast Section and played in the Nor-Cal playoffs.

Petaluma returns almost its entire pitching staff from the championship team, including the VVAL’s Pitcher of the Year Aaron Davainis. The big right hander was 10-2 with a 1.56 earned run average with 13 strikeouts and just 22 walks in 87 innings last season.

Davainis isn’t the only mound returner. Zach Fiene comes back with a 3.87 ERA and Jack Palmer finished with a 3.52 ERA. Both are quality starters. Brayden Breen returns after learning about varsity life as a sophomore last season.

Anthony Del Prete and Sam Schnizter are a pair of impressive newcomers coming up from the junior varsity. Osder has also been impressed with 6-foot, 4-inch sophomore Arlo Pendleton, who is starting the season as one of the injured Trojans.

That’s the good news.

The other news is that Petaluma loses what the coach said was “80% of our offense.

“We are searching for the right combination,” Osder said. “We have been leaving too many men on base.”

There is potential for better hitting as the season progresses.

All-Leaguer Dante Vachini batted .310 with 9 extra base hits, including 2 home runs among his 27 hits last season. He is moving from third base to the outfield this spring.

Davainis been swinging the bat well in the early going and will probably share third base with Brayton Breen when not on the mound.

The coach is also looking for a strong hitting performance from senior Raime Dayton. Unfortunately, for the Trojans, he is another good news, bad news story.

The really bad news is that the senior is considered one of the best defensive catchers in the Redwood Empire, but will probably not catch an inning as he recovers from a broken thumb.

The good news is that he can still play the outfield and has been swinging the bat well in the early going.

All is not lost behind the plate. Osder is very impressed with sophomore August Cuneo and there is depth from junior Dante Caiati.

Slick fielding senior Colton Dilena is back to play shortstop with junior Flynn Shoop at second base. Freshman Rowan Ball is a talented option at shortstop.

With Vachini and Dayton taking their athletic skills to the outfield, Petaluma should have both offense and defense in its spacious outer garden.

Fiene’s bat will find him a place to play and a pair of juniors, Jasper Jennings and Finn Lindgren, will get playing time.

It adds up to a Petaluma team that figures to be in the middle of the VVAL pennant scramble. What the Trojans most need as the league season rapidly approaches is health, and a chance to play and practice without having to check the weather report every hour.