Police escort Petaluma Little Leaguers to start West Region journey

They’re off!

With red lights flashing, parents watching and a few grandmas happily tearing up, the Petaluma National Little League All Stars rolled out of Carter Field Friday morning shepherded by a police escort on their way to San Bernardino and the West Region championship tournament.

The West Region is the final step up the ladder to Williamsport Pennsylvania and the Little League World Series. Only one other Petaluma team has advanced to the Major League Tournament, although the 2019 Petaluma American All Star team reached the Intermediate League (50/70 ) World Series.

As the players waited as patiently as possible to board the bus for their next baseball adventure they had time to reflect on what awaited them in San Bernardino.

Zander Cunningham didn’t let his admitted excitement interfere with his good humor. Asked what he was going to do with his down time between games, he said with a grin: “Probably play video games and maybe play some cards and win some money.”

Max Comma contemplated what might be ahead on the diamond. “It is going to be pretty good competition,” he said. “It will give us a challenge.” Meanwhile, he and his teammate faced a long bus ride to Southern California. “I will probably sleep,” he acknowledged.

The players were no more excited than the fans and family members who showed up to welcome them on their way.

“I am beyond excited,” said Patti McClean, No. 7 Dante Sarno’s grandmother. “I have butterflies and I’m not even playing,”

Gavin Perry had his own rooting section, including younger sister Juliette and Katlyn and his grandparents Jim and Trudy. “We are very, very excited,” said the grandmother. “We just want them to go down there and have a good time.”

What they players will find at the end of their long bus ride is one of the nation’s best youth baseball facilities, a festive atmosphere and six of the best Little League teams in the Western United States, including champions from Arizona, Southern California, Hawaii, Utah, Nevada and themselves, the Northern California champions.

As they boarded the bus, several of the players were still having a bit of a difficult time believing it was all real.

“It is as real as it gets,” assured Coach Steven Fontana, who, along with Manager Tony Sarno and Coach Jonathan Okamura has guided the Nationals to tournament championships on the District, Section and NorCal levels.

The Petalumans will have plenty of time to get acclimated. After arriving Friday evening, they will have to wait until Monday at noon to play their first game. The Nationals were one of two teams, Arizona the other, to receive a first-round bye, and will open with the winner of a Sunday game between Arizona and Southern California.

The Northwest Region will play its tournament simultaneously with the West Region at the same complex. That tournament will include state champions from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions there will be no International component to this year’s Little League World Series. Instead, two teams from each region will advance to Williamsport.

The main Major League stadium at the complex seats 8,000, but attendance will be limited because of the pandemic. Each team will receive up to 250 “team passes” for families, friends and community members.