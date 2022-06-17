Police vs. Whitman Insurance for City LL title

It will be an all Petaluma Valley League showdown for the Petaluma Little League Major Division City championship Saturday night at Lucchesi Field when Petaluma Police meets Whitman Insurance for the city title.

The Valley League teams earned spots in the championship game with victories in semifinal games Thursday evening.

Petaluma Police took care of Lucky 7 Ranch from the National League 12-5 in one semifinal contest and Whitman Insurance defeated Golden State Insurance Lumber 4-3 also from the National League in the other semifinal game.

The results left Lucky 7 Ranch to play Golden State Lumber for third place Saturday at 4:30 p.m. before the championship game between Petaluma Police and Whitman for the city championship at 7:30 p.m.