Porteous throws for 647 yards in Casa Grande win

Led by air general Jacob Porteous, Casa Grande’s football Gauchos used a saturated bombing attack to overcome stubborn Maria Carrillo 49-35 Friday night in Santa Rosa.

It is not hyperbole to say that Porteous, a senior who transferred a year ago from St. Vincent, had a game for the ages. The numbers testify loudly for themselves – 29 completions in 52 passing attempts for 647 yards and seven touchdowns. He could be excused two interceptions (one coming off a ball that deflected off a receiver). He had a quarterback rating of 124.0.

Casa Grande coaches will be digging through the record books next week to see where the quarterback’s yardage total ranks on the all-time Casa list.

“Getting a big lead early helped, and the receivers kept getting open,” Porteous said after the game. “Our offensive line is just so good.

“I think we’re going in the right direction,” he understated.

“Amazing,” Casa Grande Coach John Antonio summed up of his quarterback’s performance. “The passing yardage may be among the tops ever in the state.”

Given time to throw behind an offensive line that clogged Maria Carrillo’s pass rush tighter than Highway 101 at rush hour, Porteous displayed archery accuracy to a multitude of receivers, who mixed acrobatic catches with a just few unforced drops.

Seven different receivers grabbed passes, led by Marcus Scott who had 11 catches for 191 yards. His yardage total was topped by Shane Runyeon who gained 204 yards on seven catches. Caden Cramer pulled in seven passes for 179 yards and each of the three scored two touchdowns. Late in the game, Spencer Almond delighted the Casa Grande sideline by snaring a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Through all the bombing, Maria Carrillo, expected to be one of the better teams in the North Bay League Oak, managed to stay in the game, using speed and determination as its primary weapons.

The Gauchos scored on all three of its first-quarter offensive possessions on passes from Porteous to Runyeon, Scott and Cramer. The last was a text-book 74-yard connection.

Maria Carrillo answered with two touchdown passes from quarterback Jesse Debaca to Donovan Collins to make it 22-14 at the end of round one, and set the tone for the rest of the long game with Casa Grande holding a one- to two-touchdown lead, but never able to put the game away.

A pivotal play came at the end of the first half when Casa Grande stopped four consecutive Puma running plays from inside the 10-yard line to preserve a 34-28 advantage. It was one of three goal line stands made by the Gauchos.

The complexion of the game changed in the second half with Maria Carrillo finally able to establish a sustained rushing game behind the running of Samuel Lawson and the scrambling of Debaca, while Casa Grande was forced into a shorter, more time-consuming passing attack.

Casa Grande padded its lead when a Maria Carrillo snap sailed over the head of a would-be punter into the end zone for a safety and Porteous and Scott hooked up on a 69-yard piece of aerial artistry to stretch the Gaucho lead to 42-28 after three periods.

Even after Casa Grande began giving more Gauchos playing time and Almond made his night with his touchdown, the Pumas continued to battle, once again getting within two touchdowns on a 57-yard sprint by the speedy Lawson and following by recovering an onside kick.

But by then, time was finally blinking away on the marathon game, and time and the Casa Grande defense finally halted the Pumas at the 1-yard line on the last play of the game.

Overlooked in the point barrage was a strong effort from the Casa Grande defense that made moving the ball difficult all evening for the Pumas who relied on big plays and their speed to stay in the game on their home field.

Senior linebacker Antonio Bernardini was all over the field, usually ending up where a Puma ball carrier was located, making 11 tackles, while the Gaucho big defensive front, led by Joey Mercardo, made Maria Carrillo quarterback Debaca scramble for his existence most of the evening.

Now that its season is finally started, Casa Grande jumps from the frying pan into the boiling pot, hosting Marin Catholic next Friday night in the first Gaucho home game of the season. Marin Catholic is the No. 4-ranked North Coast Section team in any division.