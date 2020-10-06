Poteracke’s coaching career spans four decades

Dave Poteracke has seen a few things during his coaching career. He has seen more than a few football things in Petaluma during that 44-year career. During that time. he has spanned the football coaching spectrum from volunteer assistant freshman coach to head varsity coach. He has worked on both sides of town, coaching at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools.

In those four-plus decades on practice fields and sidelines, he has never seen anything like what is happening to area sports right now.

“I feel sorry for the kids,” he said. “We had a ZOOM meeting last summer. The kids looked so forlorn and sad. They need sports, but they need to stay healthy. We still don’t know if we will get to play.”

Poteracke began high school coaching on the lowest rung, beginning as a volunteer assistant for the freshman team at Petaluma High School in 1976. It was a the start of a road that he is still traveling today and, despite continued internal debates about giving it up, will probably continue traveling once the law allows football to resume.

He temporarily left Petaluma to coach freshman football at Analy. The biggest problem with that job was that Analy had officially dropped freshman football. Poteracke’s ninth graders had no schedule. All they could do was practice and get beat up in scrimmages against the junior varsity.

He moved his coaching career to Casa Grande as an assistant for Bill Silva, and when the varsity position opened, he took over as head coach. He noted that it was a tough time for Casa football as they Gauchos competed in the tough North Bay League against some of the best teams in the area. Poteracke’s 6-4 1984 team was one of few winning teams the Gauchos had during the lean years of the 1980s.

He left Casa Grande to coach for Steve Ellison at Petaluma High and began a friendship with now head coach Rick Krist that has lasted for 31 years and is still growing.

He remembers that while he was head coach at Casa Grande, his team was beaten by then Petaluma High player Krist. Although he is firmly established as a member of the close-knit Petaluma High coaching fraternity, he jokes that his fellow Trojan coaches have never let him forget that he once coached the rival Gauchos.

Of course, there is no doubt where his loyalty is grounded. Not only did he coach at Petaluma, he was a teacher at the west-side school until he retired in 2011, instructing young students in English and history.

It is hard for Poteracke to call up the memories of the past 40 years when he is still making those memories.

“It all blends together with me,” he said in a phone interview conducted while he was in a boat in a lake in Oregon fishing and vacationing while waiting out the pandemic. “I mostly remember the bad things – the ‘what-if games.’”

One of the things he will always remember is coaching with another long-time Petaluma coach, William (Butch) Milliron who passed away in 2002. Not only was Milliron a fellow coach and good friend, he was also Poteracke’s brother-in-law.

“He was only 52 when he passed away,” Poteracke recalls. “I still have a hard time talking about him. He kept me grounded. He always made sure we did things the right way. If there was an easy way and a right way, he always did things the right way.”

Another of Poteracke’s many good friends through the years is Krist, the young athlete who played against Poteracke’s teams when he was head coach at Casa Grande and later became head coach at Petaluma High with Poteracke as his assistant.

“He is absolutely dedicated,” Krist said. “He is in charge of our game films, and I get e-mails at two in the morning detailing something he saw in the films. At practice, he is always the first guy to show up and the last guy to leave.” The head coach pointed out that Poteracke was always attending coaching clinics trying to learn more about coaching and football.

“He is someone I can completely trust. He has always had my back.” the head coach said.

According to Krist, Poteracke was going to retire a couple of years ago, but the allure was too strong and he has continued to help.

Through the years, Poteracke has coached just about every position and worked with players on every level. He said he prefers working with the older players. “I would get a little frustrated with the freshmen” he said. “I enjoyed more working with the older kids. I liked the X’s and the O’s and they better understand the game. By the time they are on the varsity they are very enthusiastic about the game.”

Another aspect of coaching he truly enjoys is practice. “Wednesday night practice under the lights is almost as much fun as the games,” he explained.

After his experience at Casa Grande, Poteracke has had no desire to be the man in charge.

“I didn’t like being the head coach,” he said. “I didn’t like the politics.”

Poteracke said he considered himself fortunate to be part of the coaching fraternity at Petaluma High School.

“There is a sense of tradition,” he said. “Everyone is really loyal to the school and we are all friends.”

Poteracke is uncertain as to whether or not he will be back to help Krist or to scout opponents for the Trojans this next season.

“When it comes to long-distance teaching I would rather be fishing,” he said, patiently waiting for a breeze to bring up the fish on a lake in Oregon.