Powerful Pumas sweep Trojan netters

Petaluma continued its very difficult pre-league volleyball schedule on Thursday, dropping a 3-0 decision to surging Maria Carrillo of the North Bay League Oak (12-2) on the Trojan floor.

The Pumas won in consecutive sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-19. The Vine Valley Athletic League opener scheduled for the previous Tuesday against Sonoma Valley was postponed because of excessive heat. “We have not yet agreed on a date to play that match,” noted Athletic Director Kevin Jackson.

Temperatures outside the gym on Thursday hovered around triple digits before the game, and the Trojans could not cool off the power-hitting Puma club even with two big floor fans and good team energy.

Maria Carrillo came in sporting a strong record in non-league play, including an upset over Acalantes and a victory over Rancho Cotate in previous matches.

A later evening start in cooler temperatures was aided a little with no freshman contest scheduled.

Four front liners over 6-feet tall and the versatile passing of Maria Scaletti paved the way for the rangy Pumas who had several unreturnable kills from both sides of the net. Scaletti was difficult to read because she passed well both in the front and back of her.

Teammate Sophia Heller had several spectacular kill shots in all three sets.

The feisty Trojans got another good effort from senior all-purpose veteran Ava Staub who led her team with 38 kills in the five previous defeats suffered by Petaluma in non-league action.

The Trojans came into the contest after taking San Marin to a fifth a deciding set on Thursday.

Staub had several hard shots that got past the Puma defenders, but it was not enough.

Emerging Trojan sophomore Sloan Shoop continued her aggressive play with several spectacular kill shots from the left side of the net. Shoop is listed as only 5-feet, 7-inches. As an outside hitter she had little margin for error on hard kill attempts across the court. Several of her shots were for winners.

Six-foot middle setter Lily Comma improved on her team leading assist totals (78) with some soft-placed sets to Staub and Shoop on her side of the net.

Comma got some unexpected help from effective blocking by sophomore reserve Ava Acuna who chipped in with several return shots for winners in the second and third sets.

Petaluma did its best work in the second set when it narrowed the gap to 14-16 on a service ace by freshman Grace Gutierrez followed by a kill by Staub in the back end of the court.

The well-balanced Maria Carrillo club quickly regained control with six straight points.

The Trojans cut the margin in the third set to 22-18 before Carrillo closed it out on a couple more solid sets by Scaletti and some blistering kills at the center of the net.

Maria Carrillo made it a clean sweep with a straight set 25-22 and 25-20 win over the Trojans in the preliminary game.