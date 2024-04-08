The Petaluma High School varsity softball team earned their second consecutive win after defeating Sonoma Valley 9-2 in a Wednesday, April 3 Vine Valley Athletic League matchup.

Amid a plethora of standouts in the Trojans’ victory, junior Lily Pardini (2.00 ERA, 1-0 record) was a leader on the mound as she pitched a full seven innings, six of which were scoreless for Sonoma Valley, and threw 10 strikeouts.

“All of our pitchers this year have really risen to the occasion, and Lily really rose to it today,” said Petaluma coach Cassie Pitkin.

The Trojans’ offense exploded in multiple innings, as they scored their first two runs in the second inning, one run in the third, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Karlee Caldwell was especially a powerhouse in Wednesday’s game, going 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Lauren Wilson also went 2-for-4 with two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Pardini and Dallas Young also had a similar performance at the plate, with two hits and one run apiece. Taylor Pellonari also hit once, scored twice and stole a base.

“We’re really excited to hit our stride and momentum, and this was a big day for that,” Pitkin said.

The Trojans also had a big presence on the field, with Jill Oatman credited for 10 putouts and Lily Gemma credited for five, among others.

Pitkin added that the Wednesday win, as well as their 8-4 comeback win over Napa on Tuesday, was something the Trojans really needed after an emotionally eventful school day that Tuesday – Petaluma not only held its heart-wrenching “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration but many students and staff members witnessed a mental health emergency that occurred on the school campus later that day.

“Those things are really hard to just shake, and they did it,” Pitkin said. “And I’m just so proud of them. They came together, they talked it out where they needed to talk it out and played really good softball.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.