Prep baseball: Casa Grande powers past Windsor in showdown of heavyweights

A player on the bench should be ready to go at any time. At least, that’s what Casa Grande High School baseball coach Pete Sikora believes.

It’s a philosophy one of his seniors, Kaden Ramirez, took to heart, especially in Saturday’s game at Windsor.

Ramirez pinch-ran in the top of the sixth inning after a leadoff single, beat a close throw to second base, then stole third before heading home on a comebacker to the mound, scoring the go-ahead run for the Gauchos against the Jaguars.

Casa Grande would score three more times in the innings, pulling away for a 7-3 win in a highly anticipated nonleague matchup that ended Windsor’s six-game win streak.

Sikora stressed that he wants his players primed to go when called upon. Ramirez is a senior and didn’t start today.

“I tell the guys all the time, ‘Be ready.’ When your number’s called, get in there and do something,” Sikora said. “That’s how you work you way back into the starting lineup. And he showed up today and he did his job, so he can expect to be back out there next game.”

Ramirez’s dazzling sprint around the horn started with a close steal at second. Something Windsor coach Dave Avila did come out to talk to the infield umpire about. Ramirez then stole third on what he called a “fake bunt steal.”

“The shortstop, Brett (Neidlinger, Windsor), he was following with me because he knew Jojo (Joseph Soltanizadeh, Windsor), the third baseman, was crashing (the potential bunt) and (Neidlinger) was going to take the throw,” Ramirez said. “I saw Brett on my right so I tried to get around him, and it worked.”

Ramirez thought he was out at the plate on a good throw on a ground ball, but the catcher appeared to bobble it.

“I thought the ball got through,” Ramirez said of thinking the ball was past the infield. “Then I saw the pitcher bobbling it. The catcher had his legs wide open, so I was just like, “I got to go through to get there.”

Sikora said Ramirez is one of Casa’s best base runners.

“We trust him,” Sikora said. “Obviously made a lot of good reads there and is a big reason we won the game. No question about it.”

Before the Gauchos ran away with a healthy lead in the late innings, Windsor led early in the contest.

Casa Grande started the scoring in the top of the second when Jordan Giacomini hit a double to center field on a full count that plated two runs. He finished with 3 RBIs. Windsor responded in the bottom half of the frame when Tyler Nordyke walked with the bases loaded to plate Elijah Hackathorn from third.

Windsor pulled ahead in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with no outs. Hackathorn ground into a double play to score Neidlinger, and Damian Escarcega plated another run with a double that landed at the base of the wall in left center.

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, that's as many runs as they’d get for the day. Elijah Stevenson pitched the final three innings for the Gauchos, and allowed just one hit — a Hackathorn leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth.

“We had plenty of opportunities earlier,” Avila said. “We had bases loaded three times — we struck out twice and hit into a double play.”

Casa Grande (10-4, 2-2 Vine Valley Athletic League) rebounded from a tough 2-1 loss against Petaluma Wednesday to take down the Jaguars, who are among the top contenders in the North Bay League Oak division.

“They’ve been a staple of consistency around here for a long time,” Avila said of Casa. “That’s what’s frustrating right now because I know we’re a good team. We just didn’t play like that.”

Sikora said Windsor (10-2) is a good team, commending Avila.

“What he’s done with this program is amazing,” Sikora said. “They’re arguably the best team in the Empire along with Newman.”

The Gauchos might play in the Alhambra tournament next week in Martinez. If that doesn’t come together, they’ll next play at Napa on April 13.

Windsor hosts Rancho Cotate in its league opener on Wednesday at 4 p.m.