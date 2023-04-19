Prep baseball: Casa Grande prevails in tight pitchers’ duel with rival Petaluma

Fans who had watched the first meeting between Casa Grande and Petaluma baseball might’ve experienced déjà vu if they attended the second meeting at Casa Grande on Tuesday.

The game script played out eerily similar to the March 23 matchup, a 1-0 Casa Grande win behind a complete-game shutout from junior Austin Steeves.

Once again, Steeves went toe-to-toe with Petaluma ace and Cal commit Aaron Davainis. Once again, they went pitch-for-pitch, putting up zero after zero on the scoreboard.

And once again, Casa Grande came out on top.

Behind another complete-game gem from Steeves and a clutch hit from Alex Cruz in the sixth, the Gauchos beat the Trojans 1-0, sweeping their rivals and reclaiming sole possession of first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Steeves struck out eight and scattered five hits with a walk to earn the win, while Cruz slapped a two-out single to right field in the bottom of the sixth that scored the game’s only run. The win snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Trojans (12-6-1, 6-2), who now fall a half-game behind the Gauchos (13-3, 6-1) in the league standings.

“We always know it’s going to be a pitcher’s duel,” Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora said. “It’s always a tough game, and it’s whoever executes, whoever makes the plays.”

On Tuesday, that just happened to be the Gauchos, but both teams had plenty of opportunities to capitalize on scoring chances.

The first inning nearly featured more base runners than the entire prior meeting. The Trojans got two hits — twice as many as the first game — in the first, but Steeves worked out of trouble easily with a groundout and a strikeout. The Gauchos then got a pair on base, but Davainis escaped with no harm done.

Both pitchers then settled into a groove for the middle innings. Davainis retired 11 straight batters from the end of the first inning until the Gauchos got a leadoff single in the fifth. Meanwhile, Steeves allowed just two Trojans to reach base over the same span.

Still scoreless in the fifth, Jesse Calkin’s leadoff knock set up the best scoring chance for the Gauchos to that point. Calkin landed on second after a sac bunt and then advanced to third on a passed ball with one out. The Gauchos turned again to small ball — Sikora opting for the suicide squeeze — but the bunt was popped up and caught by Petaluma catcher August Cuneo, who fired to third to double off Calkin.

The Trojans stormed back to their dugout with whoops and cheers.

End 5 | Casa Grande 0, Petaluma 0



Trojans with a huge double play to end the inning. CG goes for the suicide squeeze and it backfires. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/FNmFT6iMz6 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) April 19, 2023

Looking to build on the momentum, the Trojans coaxed a leadoff walk from Steeves to open the sixth before Davainis singled to put the tying run at second with one out, but Steeves, again, navigated his way out of the jam. He struck out Zach Fiene and then got Cuneo to pop out to keep the game scoreless.

In the sixth, the Gauchos finally broke through, starting with a hit-by-pitch for Danny Mercado. He stole second and then advanced to third before Davainis got back-to-back strikeouts. JT Summer, the Gauchos’ top hitter, was then walked intentionally, setting the stage for Cruz, who was 0-for-2 at that point.

He didn’t waste his third at-bat, slapping a ground ball through the hole between second and first that allowed Mercado to easily score.

“I saw the gap right side and I just wanted to poke it, hit in the hole,” Cruz said. “Work oppo, that’s all that works here. You can’t really pull anything or else it’s just a fly out.”

B6 | @alexcruz0404 with the clutch RBI knock. Casa leads 1-0. Two on, two out. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/nTbwD110dA — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) April 19, 2023

In the seventh, Steeves retired the side in order to finish off the win. The junior lefty is now 5-1 on the year with a 0.64 earned run average, 77 strikeouts and six walks in 44 innings pitched. He also now hasn’t allowed a run in his last 30⅓ innings pitched.

The five hits he allowed Tuesday were a season high. Finn Lindgren had a pair, while Dante Vachini, Rowan Ball and Davainis each went 1-for-3.

On the mound, Davainis held the Gauchos to just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The two teams could face each other again down the road, either in the VVAL postseason tournament or in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

The Trojans have four games left in league play while the Gauchos have five. While they retook first place on Tuesday, Sikora isn’t overlooking anyone in the VVAL down the stretch. American Canyon, currently in fourth place, blew out the Gauchos 14-4 last week.

“Sometimes it’s good to get punched in the nose,” Sikora said. “It brought us back to reality, but these guys realized, ‘Hey, we can’t just show up and win.’ What I’m really proud of with this team is that despite that really ugly and uncharacteristic loss, we came back against San Marin and did it and we did it against Petaluma today.

“So, we just need to keep building on that momentum and we’ll see what we can do with the league title in May.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.