It was a moment that Austin Steeves had been waiting for for months, if not years.

In front of friends and family at Beyond the Glory sports bar and grill in Petaluma on Wednesday, the Casa Grande baseball star finalized his college commitment, signing his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Stanford, his “dream school,” next year.

“There’s been a lot of struggle going into this, a lot of hard work, a lot of adversity, so to finally make this official is so huge and so important to me,” said Steeves, wearing a Cardinal red and white Stanford polo shirt. “It’s really special to finally sign and make it official.”

Steeves verbally committed to Stanford in July, a little over a month after Stanford extended an offer. He estimates he had eight or nine other offers from Pac-12 and other California programs, but Stanford was the school he held out for.

“I knew that was somewhere I really wanted to go,” said Steeves, who has a 4.6 GPA. “I was just waiting on it. I had some other offers that I was considering taking but I was trying to be patient, trying to wait for them to come through. They came through at the end of the season and I was just super excited.”

Steeves became one of the most sought-after high school pitching prospects after a phenomenal junior season last spring that earned him several postseason accolades.

The southpaw went 10-3 on the season with a 0.39 earned run average and 158 strikeouts to 18 walks in 89⅓ innings. His 158 strikeouts were No. 1 in California and No. 2 in the nation. He also batted .310 with a home run and 14 RBIs for Casa Grande, which went 25-6 on the year and won the North Coast Section Division 2 title and finished as runners-up in the NorCal Division 3 tournament.

He had 10 or more strikeouts in eight appearances, including a 15-strikeout outing in a 3-0 complete-game shutout against Napa. He also struck out 14 batters in two games, both wins.

For his incredible season, Steeves was The Press Democrat’s 2023 Baseball Player of the Year, the SBLive California Pitcher of the Year and the PBR California State Pitcher of the Year.

He’s one of 10 members of Stanford’s incoming recruiting class and has a chance to earn playing time right away.

“A couple of the freshmen pitchers last year added up to around 100 innings pitched,” he said. “You obviously have to earn it, and it’s going to be something that I’m going to grind for, but if you work for it they do offer opportunities for freshmen to play.”

But before he worries about college playing time, he and the Gauchos will look to build on their successful 2023 season. They’ll return most of their roster and will be making the jump to Division 1 in the NCS after being in Division 2 since 2009.

“Big obvious goal is to win that final game,” he said of this coming spring season, which starts in February. “Only so many teams win their final game of the season and being in that big state game last year, we came so close.

“It was such a journey and this year, jumping up to Division 1 is going to be a huge thing for us. We’re going to come in hot, we’re going to try to earn it and prove that we’re just as good if not better than all those other Division 1 teams.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.