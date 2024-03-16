Prep baseball: Petaluma edges Windsor behind Dante Caiati’s 2 RBIs

It wasn’t pretty, but Petaluma got the job done.

The Trojans (5-3) took advantage of their offensive opportunities when they needed to, etching out a 3-1 home win over Windsor (2-2) on Saturday.

Leading 2-1, Petaluma got a huge insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Sawyer Sheldon led off the inning with a single, he advanced to second on a bunt. Dante Caiati, who already had an RBI on the day, ripped a single that split the middle infield to score Sheldon and give Petaluma a much-needed cushion.

Then, in the top of the seventh, Petaluma pitcher James Dole settled down after giving up a leadoff single, striking out two of the next three batters to close it out.

END 2 | Petaluma 1, Windsor 0



Trojans get on the board! Dante Caiati’s single to center scores Aiden Jones, and Petaluma strikes first #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/B38XcQr0DM — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) March 16, 2024

“The boys execute when they need to, and they make pitches when they need to,” Petaluma head coach Scott Osder said. “I think this was way more difficult than it needed to be — we booted a couple of routine ground balls — but they’re improving and learning and getting tougher.”

Petaluma opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Caiati’s single scored freshman Aiden Jones from second.

Windsor responded by loading the bases in the top of the fourth with one out, and then Trojans starter Brayden Breen hit the next batter — forcing in a run to tie the game and loading the bases yet again. Flynn Shoop ended the threat by converting a double play in the infield, and the Trojans caught a break.

The hosts were able to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning, this time off the bat of Rowan Ball. The Trojans’ leadoff hitter found the gap between shortstop and third on a grounder that went into left, scoring Jack Colby.

The Jaguars’ best chance to score came in the top of the sixth. A hit batter and two singles loaded the bases with zero outs, and Windsor looked like they would at least tie the game and possibly take the lead. But a costly base-running mistake resulted in a double play, and then RJ Johnson flew out to center field to end the threat.

Once again the Jaguars had left runners on base (they ended up with 11 total), which seemed to be a common theme for both teams in this one.

“We were able to just dig in,” Petaluma’s Dante Vachini said afterward. “Today we weren’t 100%, we didn’t have our hitting going, but our defense stepped up. Our middle infield (Ball and Shoop) got us out of a lot of jams, Finn (Lindgren) in right field as well ... I think that’s what kept us in the game today.”

Wow. Windsor had bases loaded with no outs. Now there are two outs after a mistake on the basepaths #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/oolxJ7KJMS — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) March 16, 2024

Breen earned the win on the bump, going five strong innings while allowing four hits and one run. Dole earned the save, pitching the last two innings and striking out two while allowing three hits.

Micah Sanders took the loss for Windsor. Sanders went four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out six.

Along with Caiati, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ball, Sheldon and Lindgren each had a hit. For Windsor, Clayton DeMars led the way, going 2-for-3.

The Trojans will kick off league play with a series against Vintage on Tuesday and Thursday. Windsor has a nonleague game Tuesday against Montgomery to start the Vikings’ annual Rabinovitz tournament.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.