With the conclusion of the championships of all divisions in California, Prep Baseball Report (PBR) has already announced the 2023 California Player of the Year (Trent Caraway, infielder for JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano) and now we announce the 2023 California Pitcher of the Year.

This junior left-hander emerged not only as the top pitcher in the state, but also had a season that was notable on the national level.

The statistics are eye-popping and better yet, significant not only as an individual, but they had a direct correlation to his team's success. Casa Grande High School took home the CIF-North Coast Section D2 title and ultimately fell in the CIF-NorCal D2 final, when this pitcher only had nine outs of pitching eligiblity remaining... and oh how he utlilized those outs. More on that in a bit.

We are excited to announce that left-hand pitcher Austin Steeves (2024) of Casa Grande High School in Petaluma has earned the 2023 PBR California Pitcher of the Year award.

Not only did Steeves carry his team on the mound all season (witness the 18 appearances in 31 games, and other statistics), he was also the team's starting center fielder and second leading hitter, manning the lead-off spot for most of the year (.310, 20 R, 14 RBI, 3 2B). To post his numbers while doing so as a significant two-way player all season was, pardon the hyperbole, Ohtani-esque, except, he played a premium position, not DH.

True No.1-type pitchers are tasked with facing off against teams that also have true No.1s. During the 2023 season, there were two games of significance in the league season when the opponent, Petaluma High School, had 2023 right-hand pitcher Aaron Davainis (Cal commit), on the mound opposite Steeves. In both games, each pitcher was outstanding, both throwing complete games, and Casa Grande won both by the same 1-0 score. Those games, particularly the first one on a cool March day at Petaluma High School, showed that Steeves was elevating himself to the level he would perform at all season. Not only are those games between Casa and Petaluma important in the league context, they are significant each year, regardless of how good each team is, because their crosstown rivalry means so much in a baseball crazy town.

Casa won the Vine Valley Athletic League, and entered the North Coast D2 playoffs as the No.1 seed. Steeves took the ball in the first game and threw a shutout as the Gauchos won 3-0 vs. Northgate High School. In the semifinal vs, Redwood (Larkspur) he threw five shoutout innings. and the Casa bats were loud vs. a senior lefty who was his league's Pitcher of the Year. When seeing both left-handers opposing each other, it was clear Steeves was in a whole different class vs. his counterpart.

Then came the final vs Maria Carrillo three days later. Casa took a 7-2 lead after the third inning and went on to win 9-2. Casa went to Steeves to throw the final four innings, though the game was seemingly in hand. He slammed the door as the Gauchos won their first section title in nearly two decades. Next up would be the first CIF regional game for the program.

Casa was given the No. 3 seed in CIF-NorCal D2 and had a home game vs. Live Oak High School. Live Oak has two of the top senior pitchers in the state, but their coach didn't start either one, presumably trying to steal an inning or two and get to one of his two aces. Casa started Steeves and that decision proved to be a significant one. The Gauchos put up a 3-spot in the first inning before Live Oak would bring in 2023 right hand pitcher Landon Stump (UCLA). The early three runs were plenty for Steeves, who hurled yet another shutout in a 6-0 win. The decision to start the team's best pitcher was the right one, and though the Live Oak offense didn't appear to pose much of a threat that day, he stayed in to finish the game.

Casa Grande then traveled to Chico to take on Pleasant Valley High School for the CIF-NorCal D2 semi-final, with Steeves manning his customary spot in center field and in the lead-off spot. It was a great game, full of drama, twists, turns, comebacks and holdi-off rallies. Ultimately, Casa won 9-6 but in the back half of the game, Steeves (went 2-for-3, with a run scored) had to come out of the game with some leg discomfort. That he couldn't finish the game indicated that he was really hurting. Given 86 1/3 innings pitched at that point (17 appearances in 30 team games), 30 games played in total and 102 plate appearances, it's a marvel he was as strong as he was all season.

Ultimately, Casa was defeated by St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco) in the CIF final, by a score of 3-0. Going into the game Steeves only had nine outs left that he could accumulate, per the state's pitching-usage rules. That he wasn't able to start in center field that day, and wasn't in the line-up, ended up looming large for the Gauchos. The leg discomfort kept him off the field and out of the batter's box, but not off the mound. He came in with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the second inning, Casa down 2-0. Though he did hit the first batter he faced in a two strike count, pushing the St. Ignatius lead to 3-0, he would go on to give up nothing else. Further, he recorded a strikeout for eight of the nine outs he was allowed, bringing his total to 158, second in the nation. It was the last incredible effort by a player who was tasked with doing so much for his team.

In the best season for Casa Grande baseball (alma mater to present/recent big leaguers Spencer Torkelson, Anthony Bender andJustin Bruihl, as well as former MLB player Jonny Gomes) the Gauchos were one win short of winning all they could.

Baseball is a team sport and Casa had many players contribute to the team's success (for instance 2024 catcher JT Summers -376, 29 RBI, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR), but what will long be remembered and become stuff of legend in Petaluma, is the 2023 season for left hand pitcher Austin Steeves, the Prep Baseball Report California Pitcher of the Year.

(Blaine Clemmens is Director for Prep Baseball Report n Northern California.)